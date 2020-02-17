The Northman: First look at Co Antrim movie set for viking film starring Nicole Kidman and Skarsgård brothers

17/02/20.. The site where a film set is being erected on Torr Head County Antrim, a remote area of Northern Ireland.Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The Northman is set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century and is also expected to star brothers Alexander and Bill Skarsgård and Emma actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

Director Robert Eggers, whose film The Lighthouse is currently in cinemas, will also be reunited with actor William Defoe.

A film set has been erected in the scenic and remote location of Torr Head, which has been closed off to the public.

Pictures show several shanty huts built near the cliff's edge, which is close to a number of popular Game of Thrones filming locations.

Eggers is currently living in Northern Ireland in preparation for the film which is expected to be shot over 19 weeks.

Claes Bang, who plays Dracula in the BBC's latest adaption of the Bram Stoker tale, is also part of the cast.

The Lighthouse is shot in black and white but Mr Eggers said this will not be the case for The Northman.

"The movie is too expensive [for that]" he said in an interview with entertainment website Collider.

The film is the latest in a series of productions in Northern Ireland following on from runaway success Game of Thrones, which was filmed here between 2011 and 2019.

Actor Guy Pearce is starring in science-fiction film Zone 414, which is shot in Belfast according to entertainment website Deadline.

The film is set in a colony of humanoid robots in the near future and also features Travis Fimmel, who played the lead in Wicklow drama Vikings between 2013 and 2017.

Belfast film producer Mark Huffam, who was one of the figures behind bringing Game of Thrones to Northern Ireland, is producing both The Northman and Zone 414.