The Northman star Anya Taylor-Joy on why she had the time of her life in Northern Ireland

The Northman star Anya Taylor-Joy has told how she loved working on the film shoot in Northern Ireland, despite the cold weather.

The actress, who plays Olga of the Birch Forest in the action-packed Viking saga, said she was a lover of nature so was happy to spend her time “flitting around like a fairy” during the shoot, which took place between August and December, 2020.

The film, which also stars Alexander Skarsgard, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe, was shot at Torr Head in Co Antrim, with additional scenes filmed at nearby Ballygally, Atticall in Co Down and Belfast Harbour Studios.

Malin Head in Co Donegal and the Gleniff Horseshow in Co Sligo were also used as filming locations, as was Svinafellsjokull, an outlet glacier and part of the Skaftafell Nature Reserve.

Robert Egger’s massive blockbuster follows a journey of a young Viking prince Amleth, who is on a quest to avenge the murder of his father and regain his kingdom. Skarsgard plays the role of Amleth while Icelandic poet Sjon helped director Eggers to write the script.

Taylor-Joy, who starred in Netflix hit show The Queen’s Gambit and was recently seen playing Gina Gray in BBC One drama Peaky Blinders, appeared on the Lorraine show on Tuesday morning with her co-star Skarsgard.

When asked how she coped with the Northern Irish weather, she said: “I had the time of my life.

“I was very annoying on set. Coming out of lockdown I was so excited to be making art and working with people I love so much.

“I’m a lover of nature too so I was flitting around like a little fairy going, ‘This is amazing. This is not cold’.”

Taylor-Joy, who worked with Eggers on The Witch, said the filmmaker had a “particular style of directing”, which involved long takes, scenes with no cuts and one camera moves.

“It’s unusual, especially when it comes to big action adventure movies,” she said.

“It’s incredibly ambitious, dealing with the elements plus everything else. Once you finished the day, if you’d got the shot, you’d feel incredibly accomplished.”

Skarsgard, a fan of Norse mythology, met Eggers five years ago and was delighted to hear he shared a similar interest, having just returned from a trip to Iceland.

Eggers then teamed up with Sjon and wrote the screen play, with Skarsgard coming on board as the Viking prince.

In order to play the physically demanding part, Skarsgard went on a strict diet and fitness regime, training several months before the shoot got under way and eating five meals a day to bulk up.

“Before principal photography started, I began training, to put on more weight so I would look like a big bear,” he said.

“Being part of this journey from the beginning was very exciting and quite rare. It was inspiring to be involved from the genesis of the project.”

Filming of the big-budget, star-studded movie was supposed to start in March 2020 but was delayed until later that year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Northman is due for release in cinemas in Ireland and the UK next week.