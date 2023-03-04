The Oscars 2023: All eyes are on An Irish Goodbye for movie glory

James Martin and Seamus O'Hara who star in An Irish Goodbye

Film fans in Northern Ireland will be watching the Oscars with crossed fingers to see whether Tom Berkeley and Ross White’s An Irish Goodbye triumphs in the best short film category.

On the back of their Bafta win for Best Short Film, the writers, directors and cast prepare to jet to Hollywood in the hopes of bringing home a prestigious Academy Award.

“We are very fortunate to be up for the award,” said Tom of the Oscar nomination.

“These are the things you dream about.”

Set on a rural farm, An Irish Goodbye sees Turlough, played by Game Of Thrones and The Northman star Seamus O’Hara, make new care arrangements for his brother Lorcan after their mother’s untimely death.

Lorcan is played by James Martin, who previously starred in BBC film Ups and Downs and ITV drama Marcella.

Turlough plans to send Lorcan to live with his aunt on the other side of Ireland which he will only do when they complete the 100 items on the list of things their mother — played by Game Of Thrones actress Michelle Fairley — wanted to do before she passed away.

The film, which was filmed on location in Londonderry, Templepatrick and Saintfield, has been praised for its ability to explore complicated subjects in a short space of time — an emotionally packed 23 minutes — while presenting charming and well-developed characters.

Sensitively balanced, the film blends myriad emotions, deftly introducing comedy into what is a deeply affecting film.

At the Baftas, Seamus said of the film’s attention: “Initially, it’s quite overwhelming.

“It’s all very new, very big, very pressing, but we’ve levelled out with it.

“I think we’re at a place now where we get to enjoy the

experience but we also get to promote ourselves nationally as storytellers, and more people are getting to watch the movie and people love the movie, so the whole thing has been absolutely magic.”

Speaking in the Bafta winners’ room, Ross said they were so honoured to be part of the national talent at the ceremony: “It’s a remarkable year for Irish film and the talent on display across all the awards.

“We are a very small part of that but we’re so honoured to be a part of that.

“We’re representing Northern Ireland as well, it just means a lot for us.”

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on actor James Martin’s 31st birthday on March 12. Let’s hope there’s even more reason to celebrate next weekend.