The Pope’s Exorcist: Russell Crowe spotted playing famous priest on set in Dublin

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe is pictured here filming in Ireland new movie The Pope’s Exorcist.

The 58-year-old is starring in a film based on real-life figure Fr Gabriele Amorth, a priest who acted as chief exorcist of the Vatican and who performed more than 100,000 exorcisms in his lifetime.

The Italian died in 2016 at the age of 91.

Crowe plays Fr Amorth and is pictured in the grounds of Trinity College in Dublin wearing black religious garments.

Numerous extras dressed as priests and nuns, also gathered to take part in various scenes for the flick.

Crowe’s girlfriend Britney Theriot is also working on the film and was seen in conversation with Crowed during breaks yesterday evening.

Britney is a 31-year-old American real estate agent and the couple confirmed their relationship last November, although they first met on the set of his 2013 film Broken City (she was then working as an actress before becoming an auctioneer).

She is said to be the spitting image of his ex-wife Danielle Spencer.

Two other actors so far confirmed for the film include Alex Essoe and Daniel Zovatto.

The Pope’s Exorcist is being directed by Julius Avery and location work is ongoing in Dublin and Co Wicklow.

New Zealand-born and Australian resident Crowe won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator, and has also starred in the likes of A Beautiful Mind, The Insider, Cinderella Man and Les Misérables.

The Pope’s Exorcist is the latest in a string of films and TV productions being made in Ireland in recent months.

Antonia Banderas has visited here to team up with actresses Alice Eve and Shelley Hennig to star in Jon Keeves’ thriller The Last Girl.

Eve plays a private investigator forced into a dangerous alliance with a killer (Hennig) in order to uncover a quiet town’s grisly criminal underbelly and clear the name of her mentor (Banderas), who is implicated in the crimes.

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has also been spotted in Wicklow town shooting The Last Girl.

Colm Meaney is also currently filming in Co Wicklow.

He is making The Problem With People, which also stars Paul Reiser, Jane Levy, Lucianne McEvoy and Des Keough.

The film is a heart-warming comedy about two estranged cousins making amends for many generations of a family dispute.

Adam Driver was also recently spotted filming in Ardmore studios in Co Wicklow.

The American is believed to be here shooting 65, which is science fiction film with a budget of over E90 million.

TV production crews are also currently busy in central Dublin and surrounding areas shooting back to back seasons two and three of TV crime series Kin.