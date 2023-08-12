The Red Scare: Remembering the heroes and villains of Hollywood’s Cold War blacklist
The Red Scare unleashed an era of paranoia that saw friends inform on friends and created a trail of bitterness that was felt many decades later, as a new series of films showing at the IFI attests
In 1976, Woody Allen took on a rare serious acting role. Martin Ritt’s film The Front was set in 1953 and starred Allen as Howard Prince, a restaurant cashier and bookie who finds himself at the centre of the communist witch-hunts. When his best friend Alfred Miller (Michael Murphy), a Hollywood screenwriter, gets blacklisted, he asks Howard to be a ‘front’, presenting Miller’s scripts as his own in return for a 10pc cut of the fee.