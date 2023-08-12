The Red Scare: Remembering the heroes and villains of Hollywood’s Cold War blacklist

The Red Scare unleashed an era of paranoia that saw friends inform on friends and created a trail of bitterness that was felt many decades later, as a new series of films showing at the IFI attests

Climate of fear: Protesters outside a Beverly Hills cinema in 1960, at the end of the Hollywood blacklist era. (Getty)

Paul Whitington Today at 10:45