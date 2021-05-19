The School for Good and Evil: First look at Netflix film shooting in NI

Netflix has released the first official photographs of its new fantasy film The School for Good and Evil, currently shooting in Northern Ireland.

The streaming giant shared three photos from the production, giving fans a glimpse of the stunning costumes worn by stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington.

A third picture shows director Paul Feig sandwiched between his lead actresses in a kick-line in what appears to be a room within The School for Good and Evil.

Theron plays Lady Lesso, Dean of Evil, in the lavish production, while Washington plays Professor Dovey, Dean of Good.

The photos of Theron show her dressed in a dark trouser suit with slim-fitting pants, a full-length fit-and-flare coat, a red and curly wig and black fingernails.

Scandal star Washington, meanwhile, looks every inch the fairy godmother in a golden gown with matching necklace and headpiece.

The upcoming film, shooting in Belfast Harbour Studio and Loop Studios, is based on Soman Chainani’s best-selling series of novels for young adults.

The story centres on an enchanted school where students are groomed to become either heroes or villains.

Its official synopsis reads: “Best friends Sophie and Agatha discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairytale heroes and villains.

“With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and will join the ranks of past student like Cinderella and Snow White.

“Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil.

“Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are?

"Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story, where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one.”

Netflix took over the filming rights from Universal last year. With Feig of Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters fame at the helm, shooting began in Belfast in March.

Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh also star in the fantasy film, which is expected to generate £30m for the local economy.

Feig posted the picture of himself with his leading ladies on social media with the message: “First look at Lady Lesso and Professor Dovey… apparently hanging with the swing choir teacher.

“Every day with these two awesome powerhouses is a true joy.”

Washington, who visited the Causeway coast over the weekend and shared pictures with her 6.4 million followers, took the opportunity to pay tribute to the 500 local crew members.

She wrote: “This crew. Thank you for being such a delight.”

The School for Good and Evil is due for release next year.