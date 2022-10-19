The School for Good and Evil: How can I watch, who stars in the film and where was it shot in Northern Ireland?

Netflix’s new fantasy film The School for Good and Evil has officially launched on the streaming giant on Wednesday.

The much anticipated feature film centred much of its production in Northern Ireland since filming started in early 2021.

Based on a hit series of novels by Soman Chainani, the film stars A-listers – including Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington and Laurence Fishburne.

When does the film drop and where can I watch it?

The School for Good and Evil is currently available on the streaming platform Netflix. Like most of Netflix’s titles, the film is not scheduled to be released generally in UK cinemas.

What is the film about?

The story centres on an enchanted school where students are groomed to become either heroes or villains.

Its official synopsis reads: “Best friends Sophie and Agatha discover where fairytale legacies go to school: the School for Good and Evil, where ordinary boys and girls are trained to be fairytale heroes and villains.

“With her princess ambitions, Sophie knows she’ll be picked for the School for Good and will join the ranks of past student like Cinderella and Snow White.

“Meanwhile, Agatha, with her grim aesthetic, seems a natural fit for the villains in the School for Evil.

“Yet soon the girls find their fortunes reversed: Sophie is dropped into the School for Evil, Agatha into the School for Good. But what if the mistake is the first clue to discovering who Sophie and Agatha really are?

"Their friendship will be put to the test in this thrilling and comedic story, where the only way out of a fairy tale is to live through one.”

Who stars in the film?

Directed by Paul Feig, the fantasy film stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, who play Lady Lesso and Professor Dovey. Also included in the stellar cast are the likes of Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie and Sophia Anne Caruso.

Where did filming take place?

Most of the shoot took place at Belfast Harbour Studios and Loop Studios.

Other locations include St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast city centre, Big Dog Forest near Derrygonnelly in Co Fermanagh, the grand Mount Stewart estate at Strangford Lough and Castle Archdale in Fermanagh.

It is understood the production generated investment of around £30 million and provided up to 500 jobs for local crew.