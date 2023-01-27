The star of the British jazz and blues scene in the early 1960s from Comber- and it’s unlikely you’ve ever heard of her

Ottilie Patterson, acclaimed singer with the Chris Barber band, a group at the forefront of the trad jazz scene, is the subject of a new documentary presented by singer Dana Masters.

My Name Is Ottilie, made by DoubleBand Films and developed and co-funded with assistance from Northern Ireland Screen, will debut on February 1 and the hour-long emotional documentary details Dana investigating the singer’s life and impact.

Ottilie grew up in 1930s and 1940s Northern Ireland, close to military barracks. She recognised something in the music played that appealed to an outsider.

The same performer — the first female blues singer in the UK to achieve almost pop status — disappeared from the industry almost as swiftly as she arrived. Hers was a voice that did and could stand on global stages. She was, as Dana describes her in the documentary, a ‘really, really special woman.’

Together, Ottilie and Chris Barber — whom she later married — paved the ways for bands such as The Pretty Things and The Rolling Stones and played a pioneering role in the development of British rhythm and blues music.

Ottilie Patterson performing with the Chris Barber Band in the 1950s

“I, like so many people who will see this documentary, had not really heard of Ottilie. And so for me, it was a genuine and authentic journey of discovery. And yep, at some stage on the journey, I began to care very deeply for this individual and her story and her experience,” says Dana, who says Ottilie’s story mirrors her own in many respects.

Ottilie travelled from Northern Ireland to find acceptance in America, while Dana made the reverse journey, building a career singing jazz and blues across the island of Ireland.

“It is really amazing to have had somebody from this wee place make such an incredible contribution to the world when it came to music,” says the singer, who has regularly performed with Van Morrison.

During the documentary, viewers will be able to listen to Ottilie’s voice, full of rawness and grit, but also listen to her own words thanks to a never-before heard audio interview made by jazz musician and archivist Jen Wilson. Hearing her life in her own words adds a layer to this already very powerful documentary.

“I think that’s why the medium of storytelling is so powerful because you can listen to someone’s story, in their own words, but even more so in their own voice,” says Dana.

“It’s easy, I think, to discount people’s story when it’s written down or told to you from someone else. I think it’s a very human nature that we sort of move throughout the world very sceptical and very suspicious.

“And for whatever reason, I have found that human beings when they are told a story, by the person whose story it is, there’s a defence mechanism that is immediately disarmed in us and we are most believing.

My Name is Ottilie presenter Dana Masters

“That’s why all sorts of people use things like personal testimonies, because we are most prone to believe.

“And so absolutely that moment when I heard the story that I had been told even just moments before in her own voice, I could have wept, because it felt so real, so visceral.

“And all of a sudden, she was more than just someone from history who had a really interesting story that I was interested in, she was a human being. It was as if she was sitting across the table from me telling me herself.”

Dana too talks about Ottilie’s ability to convey emotion through her singing.

“I was with Van Morrison the other day and he was debuting his new album. He has a blues song on it called Worried Man Blues. I just had to laugh a little bit because the lyrics are, “it takes a worried man to sing a worried song.” That’s exactly what the blues is; you really can’t fake it,” says Dana.

“If you don’t understand suffering, you can’t sing it well. So it’s very interesting to me that she sang the blues very well which tells me that she was well-acquainted with suffering and ‘the blues’ as such.”

In the documentary, Dana traces Ottilie’s life by meeting those who knew and performed with her, as well as discovering the challenges faced as a woman in music in the 1950s and 1960s. These include Jools Holland, Stu Morrison (from The Chris Barber Band) and blues musician Ronnie Greer.

From her biggest moment — ‘I thought I went to heaven’ she says after appearing at Muddy Waters’ club, Smitty’s Corner in Chicago, 1959 — to her commitment to her career — ‘I was bound, heart and soul’ — it is an investigation into the reality of life on the road and a career devoted to music.

She also performed with other American blues legends such as Ella Fitzgerald and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Ottilie Patterson with Chris Barber on left, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and Sister Rosetta's husband and manager Russell Morrison

Dana says she doesn’t get the sense that Ottilie was preoccupied with thoughts of being ground-breaking, it wasn’t in her nature.

“I think like so many musicians like her, they're there because they need music and they love it and they need it to live,” she says.

“I don't mean financially; I mean, to be they need it to be OK within themselves. I don't get the feeling that she ever entertained thoughts such as what her place in the whole of music and the landscape. Which is it was actually really beautiful; it's almost like an innocence then in her interaction with the art.”

She did what she did not for show, simply because she couldn’t do anything but that. Dana agrees.

“It's something that today's musicians don't have the luxury of having. I was laughing with someone the other day and I was like, it just feels like half of my job is social media. And the closest someone like Ottilie got to that was she wearing the right thing on stage.

Ottilie Patterson

“She was a woman who dressed very well on stage and so she had an idea of the image that she wanted to put across but that was pretty much it. Then got off stage and you did your life however you wanted.

“It’s so interesting because I do think a lot of how much of that is affecting my ability to be a bit more purely focused on the music because half of my energy is going towards the image because that's just the way it has to be at right now.

“I feel like I looked at that and whilst I'm glad to be a woman in the industry today and not back then, I also think what was it like to not have to run an Instagram page or TikTok or Facebook.”

And to have an opinion and not be cancelled, we say.

“Absolutely, and to be your whole person that’s different from every other whole person,” says Dana.

“I said that to someone the other day I missed when I didn't know anything about the people whose music I like. When I just sort of made up their lives in my imagination, and that was part of the entertainment.”

One of the documentary’s interviewees is Dick Taylor, founding member of The Pretty Things, who describes the Co Down singer as the ‘Amy Winehouse of her time.’ It’s difficult not to see similarities between the two and the sadness surrounding the British singer who died aged 27.

“There was that but also I think when Amy Winehouse first became sort of part of the public consciousness I think one of the things that was so incredible to experience was when you saw this little skinny, white girl in this sort of very retro hair and make-up, open her mouth,” says Dana.

“And what came out didn't match the package that we had all became accustomed to. And I think that also is an experience that people have had and will have with Ottilie Patterson. So there is that sadness, but also that there's this element of surprise where we did not expect that to come out.”

One of the most affecting moments within the documentary is Dana visiting the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland to look after relevant items.

Viewers will expect there to be more representing Ottilie — it’s the same for Dana.

“Honestly, I think that is something that was very sad to me, because it to me was indicative that we as a country have not yet discovered her.

“I’m not saying that anyone’s fault, I’m just saying the lack of stuff that was there, that it could all fit in a very small cart, for someone who did so much and who I am hoping is going to be celebrated on a way bigger scale.

“It was a bit shocking, it was emotional. Maybe, I guess sad, sad in the way that you feel, ‘Oh, this is really pitiful almost.’”

It’s as though there’s not enough there for the life she had.

“Absolutely. There should be a lot more and sometimes I think what happens in those situations where people are well-documented, it’s because they’ve had people advocating for them. And so for me, I guess what I realised was there just wasn’t a lot of people advocating for Ottilie, but hopefully, that’s changed.”

By the documentary’s end, Dana describes the overriding feeling as being ‘heavy.’

“There weren’t epic twists and turns of movie proportions, but it was a human life,” she says.

“And I think that’s why it’s more, it feels like it affects you more because it’s a human life just like yours. It could have happened to you just like that. And for a lot of people, certain things didn’t happen just like that.

“I had to go into a dark room and I just have a wee cry, because I felt that I needed to say out loud, ‘Wow, that was a whole life’. The life itself, I don’t want people to walk away and go wow, that was so sad.

“I want people to walk away and say that was profound. Not the film, but the life. I don’t think she would want anyone to walk away and feel pity for her.

“And so for me, I just had to take a moment, I went into a dark room, and I just sort of released all of the emotions that were awakened because the story is so relatable.”

My Name Is Ottilie is part of BBC Northern Ireland’s new Season Of Arts, and is available on BBC iPlayer from Wednesday, February 1, and will also be broadcast on the same day on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.40pm. To find other Season Of Arts content on BBC iPlayer, search by programme title or browse the Arts or NI categories