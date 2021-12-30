The top television shows coming your way in the new year

Marsha Thomason as DS Jenn Townsend and Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson in The Bay series 3 Photographer: Ben Blackall / © Tall Story Pictures 2021

Jamie Dornan in BBC One's new mystery drama The Tourist

As we head into 2022, viewers can look forward to an abundance of new and returning television series.

From crime thrillers to comedy capers, raunchy period romps to royal dramas, buckle up for some tantalising telly over the coming months.

Lisa McGee’s Derry Girls is finally back after a break of over two years while Netflix serves up a double offering of a second series of Bridgerton and The Crown series five.

There are also new thrillers in the form of BBC One mystery drama The Tourist, starring Co Down’s Jamie Dornan, Amazon series The Rig with Line of Duty star Martin Compston and ITV six-parter Trigger Point, featuring fellow Line of Duty star Vicky McClure.

Here are 12 series to look out for in 2022.

THE TOURIST

Local lad Jamie Dornan stars in this intense cat-and-mouse six-parter, as an Irish man who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, being pursued by a huge tank truck trying to force him off the road.

‘The Man’ later wakes up in hospital, hurt, but alive. The only problem is, he has no idea who he is and has no memory of how he got there.

As he starts to uncover the mystery of who he was, he’s also forced to ask who he is now — and fast. Will he unlock the secrets of his identify before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?

The Tourist will begin on BBC One on Saturday, January 1 at 9pm. All six episodes will be made available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

THE RESPONDER

Martin Freeman in The Responder - Photographer: Rekha Garton

Martin Freeman leads this new BBC show, which offers a new take on the crime drama genre.

It focuses on morally compromised urgent response officer Chris, who is tackling a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool.

He is struggling both personally and professionally and faces a new challenge, as he is forced to take on new rookie partner Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo).

Based on the real experiences of the writer, ex-police officer Tony Schumacher, it is being touted as a darkly funny and intense watch.

DERRY GIRLS

Series creator Lisa McGee has confirmed the next series of the Channel 4 sitcom, set during the Troubles, will be its last.

Series two delivered an emotional ending as James (Dylan Llewellyn) decided to stay in Derry with friends Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Orla (Louisa Harland), and Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell).

The final episodes will see the teens slowly become adults as Northern Ireland enters a new, more hopeful, time. Cast members have teased this series will be the best one yet with several big-name guest stars appearing for the hugely popular series’ swansong.

BRIDGERTON

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Derry Girls’ actress Coughlan also stars in the Netflix period drama, which is based on a series of romance novels by Julia Quinn and was a record-breaking hit when it launched at Christmas in 2020.

Male lead Rege-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, will not be returning for the second season.

However, viewers can expect elaborate costumes and more of a focus on one of the Bridgerton brothers, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey).

THE CROWN

Actress Emma Corrin as Diana in the new series of The Crown

The end of 2022 will see the return of Netflix's lavish royal drama The Crown for its fifth season.

A new cast is portraying the royal family, to reflect the years moving on, including Imelda Staunton as the Queen and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

The series is expected to cover the events of the late 1990s.

According to Deadline, that will include Diana, Princess of Wales' famous Panorama interview on the BBC.

Writer Peter Morgan has confirmed there will be a sixth — and final — series. It is expected to air in the late autumn.

THE RIG

Line Of Duty star Compston has become one of the UK's most acclaimed actors, and one of his projects for 2022 is this new Amazon series.

The six-part thriller is set on the Kinloch Bravo oil rig, which is stationed in the North Sea off the Scottish coast.

When the crew is faced with serious danger — fog, tremors, and a loss of all communication with shore — they have to try and work out what is happening. As yet, no release date has been revealed.

TRIGGER POINT

Trigger Point, coming to ITV in January 2022, is a six-part thriller about the work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad during a summer bombing campaign.

It stars Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester as bomb disposal operatives who risk their lives by walking towards danger.

Reckless and out of control, McClure’s character, Lana Washington, is ex-military and pushed to breaking point dealing with a series of improvised explosive devices which threaten London during a summer terrorist campaign.

CONVERSATIONS WITH FRIENDS

Alison Oliver as Frances in Conversations With Friends (BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu/Enda Bowe)

BBC Three and Hulu are bringing another of Sally Rooney's books to screens, after the success of 2020 series Normal People.

This time it's the Irish author's first novel about the complex relationship between young creatives Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane), and older couple Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Nick (Joe Alwyn).

Set in Dublin but partly filmed in Northern Ireland, it is expected to have a similar style to Normal People as it is the same team at the helm of the 12-part drama.

THE BAY

The cast of The Bay, series 3. Photographer: Ben Blackall / © Tall Story Pictures 2021

Written by Co Armagh man Daragh Carville, Morecambe-based ITV hit The Bay will return for a third season in 2022, starring Cobra and White Collar star Marsha Thomason in the lead role as DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe’s new Family Liaison Officer.

The last season of the show averaged eight million viewers and was ITV’s most watched drama of 2021 in terms of on-demand viewing.

DS Townsend is immediately thrown into the deep end when a body washes up in the bay on her first day on the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the premature death of an aspiring young boxer, whilst also trying to fit in with Manning and the rest of the team.

The Bay begins on ITV on Wednesday, January 12.

STAY CLOSE

James Nesbitt in Stay Close, a new Netflix thriller.

Stay Close, starring James Nesbitt, is a new Netflix crime drama, based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben.

The eight-episode series, which is released on December 31 2021, tells the tale of three key characters whose “dark secrets resurface, setting off a chain of events which threatens to destroy their lives.”

Northern Ireland’s Nesbitt stars as Jack Broome, a detective who remains fixated on a case that he hasn’t been able to solve.

Stay Close also stars Cush Jumbo, Richard Armitage, Sarah Parish, Eddie Izard and Jo Joynor.

ANNE

Maxine Peake as Anne Williams in ANNE.

Maxine Peake will play the remarkable Anne Williams in new ITV drama, Anne, set around the Hillsborough disaster.

Williams, who died in 2013, fought tirelessly for justice for her 15-year-old son Kevin, who died in the 1989 tragedy.

The upcoming mini-series, made by the team behind Line of Duty, will look at Williams’ campaigning — at her own cost — and how she stopped at nothing for justice for the 97 who lost their lives.

Anne will start on ITV on January 2 at 9pm and will air for four consecutive nights.

PEAKY BLINDERS

Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd. - Photographer: Robert Viglasky

Just when we thought Peaky Blinders couldn’t get any better, the show goes and casts Stephen Graham as its latest recruit. One of the UK’s most talented actors, not much is known about his character except that he doesn’t seem to be on good terms with Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby.

In a teaser for the sixth and final season of the period gangster drama, Graham’s character is heard saying in his Liverpudlian accent: "I hear there are some men here from Birmingham looking for me."

He is then seen coming face to face with Tommy, whom we last saw in a tailspin after his plan to assassinate Oswald Mosley was sabotaged by someone close to him.

Peaky Blinders returns in early 2022.