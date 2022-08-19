The TV and movie lookalikes who have us all seeing double

Ken Branagh bears an uncanny resemblance to Boris Johnson in new drama. He’s just latest actor to become spitting image of a well-known politic figure

The likeness is incredible: the untamed flaxen hair, the walk, the impatient hand gestures and Etonian voice.

Belfast man Kenneth Branagh has undergone a remarkable transformation to play outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a new television drama on Sky Atlantic and Now next month.

A trailer for This England released on Friday shows the Oscar-winning actor in unruly wig, prosthetic make-up and fake paunch in the unmistakable guise of Johnson.

The drama focuses on him as he grapples with the pandemic and Brexit against a backdrop of a controversial political and personal life.

Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Judging by the trailer, Branagh has got the make-up and mannerisms spot-on. Portraying a factual person, whether dead or alive, can be a challenge, but politicians, from Prime Ministers to Presidents, are often the subject of films and TV dramas.

We look at a few.

Julie Walters as Mo Mowlam

Julie Walters as Mo Mowlam (Mo)

Resembling the person an actor is portraying is half the battle, but while Julie Walters looked nothing like the former Northern Ireland Secretary, she still managed to play her convincingly in 2010 TV film Mo.

Given her pedigree, it’s little surprise Walters pulled it off, bringing the right mix of warmth, wit, ebullience and gravity to the role.

Her performance was so captivating she won a Bafta for Best Actress, while Mo was also nominated for Best Single Drama.

Special mention must also go to Scottish actor Gary Lewis for his portrayal of former NIO minister Adam Ingram. Lewis was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Ingram later said he found Walters’ portrayal of Mowlam so believable it moved him to tears.

Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill

Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill (Darkest Hour)

Many actors have taken on the role of the former British Prime Minister, but not quite so realistically and powerfully as Oldman.

The 64-year-old looked astonishingly different in 2017 film Darkest Hour as the cigar-chewing statesman.

His physical transformation included a nose tip and chin, pair of cheeks, neckpiece and shoulder, a wig, and a special body suit to change his physique.

Oldman’s portrayal was universally lauded and won him an Oscar, Bafta, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award.

Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher

Meryl Streep as Margaret Thatcher (The Iron Lady)

The 2011 biographical drama on the life and career of Margaret Thatcher received mixed reviews.

However, most critics praised Streep’s portrayal of the first female British Prime Minister, one of history’s most polarising politicians.

Streep encapsulated the look, poise and voice of Thatcher, and according to The Times newspaper, “found the woman within the caricature”.

The role gave Streep her third Oscar.

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher (The Crown)

The star of The Fall and The X Files was uncannily like Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix presentation.

Her attention to detail was superb, from the tilt of her head to the deep, enunciated voice.

Anderson said the physicality of the job was “the easy bit”, but that getting the voice just right was the major challenge.

She managed to perfect both the Thatcher voice and look, and went on to win an Emmy for her performance.

Michael Sheen as Tony Blair

Michael Sheen as Tony Blair (Various)

Sheen’s so good at playing former Prime Minister Blair that he’s been cast in the role in three separate productions.

The Welsh actor’s breakthrough role was in Channel 4 film The Deal in 2003 playing the Labour leader.

He reprised the role in the 2006 movie The Queen. In 2010 Sheen once again played Blair in The Special Relationship.

The multi-award-winning actor later said he spent so much time getting into Blair’s head, he still sees a little of himself in the politician.

Timothy Spall and Colm Meaney as Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness (The Journey)

Hollywood stars Branagh and Liam Neeson were originally attached to the 2016 film The Journey, a fictional account of the true story of Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness’s unlikely friendship.

Eventually Spall and Meaney came on board to play the rival politicians.

Reviews of the drama were mixed, with The Guardian calling it “strained and dramatically inert”. But the two lead actors put in convincing performances, while only slightly resembling their subjects.

Brendan Gleeson as President Donald Trump

Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump (The Comey Rule)

Former US President Donald Trump is such an over-the-top caricature, one would imagine he would be a dream for an actor to play.

The look, the voice, the ‘hair’, the gestures, are all so singular and flamboyant that he makes for a great impersonation.

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, who won an Emmy for his role as Winston Churchill in the TV film Into The Storm, brought the controversial billionaire-turned-politician to life in the American Showtime drama The Comey Rule. He was nominated for a Golden Globe for best supporting actor.

The New York Times said Gleeson helped “kick the programme to life”, and that while his accent slipped occasionally into his native brogue, his rendering of Trump’s “wandering diction” was excellent.

Katie Holmes as Jacqueline Kennedy

Katie Holmes and Greg Kinnear (The Kennedys)

This TV miniseries chronicled the lives of the famous dynasty with Holmes as Jackie and Kinnear as JFK.

One would think both roles would not be too tasking for actors to take on, but the performances were mediocre and dull.

The Globe and Mail wrote of The Kennedys: “It is awful — truly, mind-bogglingly tedious television.”