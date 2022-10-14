The UnHolylands: New movie featuring Nathan Carter and Tyrone McKenna set to showcase student area in 2023

A new movie about Belfast’s Holylands area is set for release next year, and with cameos from country music star Nathan Carter and pro boxer Tyrone McKenna, its Co Fermanagh director “can’t wait” to bring the student area’s story to audiences beyond NI.

Paddy Duffy said he was “surprised” that no one had made a film about the rumbustious university region before.

But now, his own coming-of-age creation titled ‘The Unholylands’ is set to be released in late 2023.The 24-year-old’s inspiration? Fawlty Towers.

“I was obsessed with Fawlty Towers, especially when I was in second year [of uni],” the film studies graduate explained.

“I feel the Holylands is something everyone can relate to, no matter who you are or what age you are. I had this idea of doing a comedy film that takes place in and around one house — similar to Fawlty Towers — just to see how much chaos we could have in one night. That’s where a lot of the comedy comes from.”

The Queen’s University alumnus left the south Belfast area two years ago and has spent much of that time writing and planning The Unholylands, which is centred around two stepbrothers during the final weeks of their law degree.

The UnHolylands director Paddy Duffy (24)

“It follows them as they’re transitioning and leaving this mad party life that they’re so used to, into this new life. They’re coming to terms with growing up, being an adult, working five days a week, putting on a suit and having a job and responsibility,” Paddy explained.

Belfast actor Ciaran McCourt is playing one of the main characters, Michael.

“I never got to experience living in the Holylands because I went to uni in Manchester, so this was like my own wee experience,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Country-singing swooner Nathan Carter and west Belfast fighter Tyrone McKenna — who both have bit parts in the upcoming film — were also able to live vicariously through the movie as well.

“I’d never been to the Holylands before, so it was a fun experience to see the place for the first time,” said Nathan. “And I’ve never acted in a movie before, so it’s my debut!

“It was an absolute pleasure to be a part of and I am sure this is the start of big things to come for Paddy and the team.”

Tyrone, who never went to university, admitted that he and his friends used to frequent the Holylands for parties, and noted that “it’s an insane place”.

“We were never invited down,” he laughed. “We would go into a bar and then land — it’s an experience. If you’re from Belfast, you have to experience the Holylands at least once in your lifetime.”

The 32-year-old’s fighting nickname is ‘The Mighty Celt’ because of his brief acting stint as a child in a movie of the same name, which starred Gillian Anderson and Robert Carlyle.

Peter Jeffries and Ciaran McCourt star in The UnHolylands

Having encountered the big screen before, Tyrone said he was “up for anything” when it came to filming, but Ciaran joked that before he knew it, “we had to do six different takes of him smacking me full force in the stomach and then swinging for my jaw — and it was two weeks before one of his fights”.

Ciaran noted that the movie doesn’t glamourise the ‘party lifestyle’ and anti-social behaviour that the Holylands has become renowned for over the years, but hones in on underlying themes of mental health and the effects drinking and partying can have on students living there.

“Although it is a comedy film and is great craic, you need to have any underlying good theme in there that can hit on some real life things,” added Paddy.

“For example, a lot of students have issues relating to money and their home lives, and a big thing I noticed is actually that students get forced into degrees that they don’t particularly like, but their parents want them to do it.

Nathan Carter

“I’m not saying this excuses behaviour to go out and wreck the place, but this film is trying to show that not every student in the Holylands can be painted as a bad person or anti-social.”

Paddy hopes to enter The Unholylands into 15 of the most suitable film festivals next year, with the festival circuit beginning around March and usually taking around six months to finish.

“We’re thinking late 2023. We really want to make the release of this an event,” he said

“When you do the film festival circuit, you have to wait until that’s finished to do proper premieres, but obviously there’ll be multiple premieres in Belfast — and in Fermanagh for all the culchies,” added Ciaran, with a smile.

Tyrone McKenna (Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

You can follow @TheUnHolylandsFilm on Instagram for further updates on the movie and its release.