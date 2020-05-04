The Voice star Brooke Scullion hits right note as she covers Stevie Wonder classic for NHS staff

A talented singer from Co Londonderry has recorded a cover of a Stevie Wonder track for charity single for the NHS as one of the contestants on The Voice UK.

Brooke Scullion, from Bellaghy, earned a spot on the hit ITV show after impressing judges Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Meghan Trainor earlier this year with her rendition of the Lewis Capaldi hit, Bruises.

The 20-year-old Northern Ireland woman burst onto national TV screens as the very first contestant on the first episode of the latest series.

Her performance in the blind audition stage has since clocked up over 800,000 views online.

The singer went on to choose Meghan as her mentor, telling the Sunday Life back in March that she was "obsessed" with the American hit-maker.

"Meghan is great to work with, I'm obsessed with her, she is so amazing. What you see on TV is what you get, she is genuinely compassionate," she said.

"I feel like I benefit from that because we're quite similar in a lot of ways and have similar values and humour. We just get on so well, I was so upset over the battle because I just didn't want to leave so soon."

The series' final stages of the live shows, however, were put hold due to the Covid-19 crisis, forcing the show to break for the foreseeable future.

Now Brooke has joined forces with her fellow contestants to record their own version of the her Steve Wonder classic, As.

The contestants performed the song via a Zoom session, which has been uploaded online.

The funds raised from the track will go to the NHS Charities Together organisation, which is currently supporting heath workers and volunteers caring for Covid-19 patients.

Speaking about the song yesterday, Brooke said: "Whilst we're all eager to get back on The Voice stage for the semi finals, this is a great way for us to all come together from our own homes and show our support for NHS workers and all the amazing work they're doing.

"They're true heroes."

The drama student, who is in the final year of her degree studying at the Magee Campus of the University of Ulster, revealed that she is in "constant contact" with her competitors as well as the production team, adding everyone is aiming to resume the shows as soon as possible.

"They said: 'We aim to be doing the semi-final in summer.' But who knows?

"It could be Christmas, but think of the Christmas hits you could be singing!"

The Stevie Wonder cover of As can be viewed via YouTube and donations can be made via: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/thevoiceuk2020