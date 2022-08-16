The Voice winner Andrea Begley pays tribute to ‘kind and caring’ Darius Campbell Danesh following death

Northern Irish singer Andrea Begley has described the former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius Campbell Danesh as a “very kind, caring person”, after he was found dead in his US apartment at the age of 41.

Ms Begley, herself a singing competition veteran having won The Voice UK’s second series, shared a snap of the two of them together as she paid tribute to his “obvious talent and love of music” and sent her condolences to his family.

The singer and actor was found dead in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 – although the cause of death remains unknown.

Read more Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh dies aged 41

A statement from Mr Campbell Danesh’s family said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners’ office.

“The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother.”

Posting on Twitter, the 35-year-old Pomeroy woman revealed she met the singer at a competition.

"Despite our brief conversation, he was a very kind, caring person with an obvious talent and love of music, may he rest in peace and deepest sympathy to his friends and family,” she tweeted.

The Scottish singer-songwriter and actor – who was known as Darius Danesh when he made his first bid for fame in ITV show Popstars in 2001 – also appeared on the first Pop Idol, which was won by Will Young.

After Pop Idol, Campbell Danesh turned down Simon Cowell’s offer of a record deal and signed with producer Steve Lillywhite, whose credits include U2 and the Rolling Stones.

His debut single, Colourblind, was released in July 2002 and went straight to number one, marking the start of a run of top 10 releases.

He went on to forge a successful stage career, appearing in Chicago as Billy Flynn in two runs of the production, as well as Guys And Dolls, Gone With The Wind and more in the West End.

He lived in the US and found love with Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, whose films include sci-fi hit Species.

News of his death prompted tributes from the worlds of music, film and television.

Liberty X member Michelle Heaton, who also competed on Popstars, remembered Campbell Danesh’s Popstars audition, during which he sang a rendition of …Baby One More Time by Britney Spears. She tweeted: “So sad… thoughts with Darius family right now x always our Britney.”

West End actress and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher wrote on Twitter: “This is such sad news” and shared a broken heart emoji.

English-born actor Matthew Marsden described the news as “truly heartbreaking”.

He added: “I first met Darius when he auditioned for the Big Breakfast weather man years ago. He was a terrific human being. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”