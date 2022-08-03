‘The wee English fella': Derry Girls star Dylan Llewellyn lands new role in BBC cop caper Beyond Paradise

Dylan Llewellyn, far right, as James Maguire in Derry Girls, along with his co-stars Nicola Coughlan (Clare Devlin), Louisa Harland (Orla McCool), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin Quinn and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Michelle Mallon)

The ‘wee English fella’ from Derry Girls is set to star in a brand-new Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise, which began filming in South-West England this week.

Dylan Llewellyn, who played James Maguire in Lisa McGee’s award-winning Channel 4 comedy, takes on the role of PC Kelby Hartford in the light-hearted cop show.

Co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, Beyond Paradie reunites Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton in the lead roles. The new, original drama picks up Humphrey and Martha’s story as they navigate a new life together in the idyll of rural Britain.

Joining Kris, Sally and Dylan are Zahra Ahmadi (The Bay, Tracey Ullman’s Show) as DS Esther Williams and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge, Landscapers, Vanity Fair) playing office support civilian, Margo Martins.

Seeking a quieter life away from the stress of the city, Humphrey (Kris) has taken a job as a Detective Inspector in fiancée Martha’s (Sally) hometown. However, they soon find that country life is anything but peaceful and Humphrey can’t help but be distracted by the town’s surprisingly high crime rate with a new, and very different, case challenging him and the team each week.

Created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, Beyond Paradise is a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International and will be produced by Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group.

Dylan Llewellyn at the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party earlier this year

Surrey-born Dylan has been kept busy since Derry Girls ended in May. The actor took the lead role in Channel 4’s new semi-autobiographical sitcom Big Boys, created by comedian Jack Rooke.

He also appeared in the Steve Jones biopic Pistol, playing Wally Nightingale, who founded the legendary punk band, The Sex Pistols.

Across three series of Derry Girls, Dylan played the much-maligned ‘wee English fella’ and cousin of mouthy schoolgirl Michelle Mallon.

In recent interviews he has said he would love to see a Derry Girls spin-off show about the Quinn family or about Sister Michael, played by Siobhán McSweeney.