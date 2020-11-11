The worst Irish accents in film after Wild Mountain Thyme trailer controversy

Talking point: Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan in new movie Wild Mountain Thyme, set in Co Mayo

Jamie Dornan has been criticised for his imitation of a southern Irish accent in his latest role, with claims he and his co-stars are carrying out “a crime against Irish accents.”

The trailer of Wild Mountain Thyme, a romantic comedy filmed in Co Mayo, has been shared on Twitter, where its stars have been teased for their attempt at Irish accents.

Even Co-Down man Dornan was mocked for his attempt, as was British actress Emily Blunt and American star, Christopher Walken.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The film, written and directed by John Patrick Shanley, also stars Jon Hamm and Christopher Walken and tells a love story set against the landscapes of rural Ireland.

With the trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme generating a loud, negative response online due to its tone-deaf Irish accents, we look at other movies that have failed to capture the cadences across our island.

Pierce Brosnan in The Foreigner and Taffin

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Brosnan wowed onlookers with his uncanny resemblance to former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams in The Foreigner, but his northern accent was wasn't quite so authentic, sounding like a mix of Scottish and Navan.

While we can forgive non-nationals for butchering our accent, having a Navan-native deliver his lines with such a bad accent in both these thrillers is just unforgivable.

Gerard Butler in PS I Love You

Butler starred as the loveable Irishman Gerry Kennedy in this 2007 romantic tearjerker - but he butchered the Irish accent in the process. It was so woeful, even Butler himself has publicly apologised. The Scot said his accent being roundly slammed by critics and viewers alike put him off ever trying a repeat performance.

He laughed: “After all those wonderful reviews and glorious feedback, I don’t think that would be a good idea. I’ve ticked that box.”

Brad Pitt in The Devil’s Own

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Pitt's ill-informed and unconvincing Belfast accent in this 1997 release is eye-wateringly bad and makes you want to press the ‘mute’ button every time he appears on screen. Pitt reportedly spent a few days hanging around west Belfast to perfect the accent. Our advice? He could have done with a few more days in Belfast before filming.

Tom Cruise in Far and Away

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Who can forget the Hollywood star and his mega-watt smile delivering the immortal line in the 1992 corn-fest: "You’re a corker, Shannon", which the Irish Post branded “more Jamaican than Connemaran”.

Utterly cringe-worthy and incomprehensible in parts, the movie set in the 19th century has become an Oirish classic for all the wrong reasons.

Writer Tony Parsons later called it "a stinker of a picture... far and away the worst film I have ever seen".

Julia Roberts in Michael Collins and Mary Reilly

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A repeat offender, she played the part of Kitty Kiernan, who fell in love with Irish revolutionary Collins in this 1996 movie alongside Liam Neeson... but nobody fell for her accent when it came to this role. The same year saw her play an Irish housemaid who becomes embroiled in a love affair with her employer Dr Jekyll, and his alter ego Mr Hyde. Her dialect was as poor as the plotline.

Sean Connery in The Untouchables

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sean Connery appears to have completely bypassed the character description of Jim Malone when he read the script for The Untouchables. Particularly the bit that noted he was of Irish persuasion. So he doesn't even bother with the accent, instead using a slightly comical version of his own softly diffused Scottish drawl.

In 2003, the actor's Irish twang in the 1987 film was voted the worst film accent of all time. His attempt did not impress experts at Empire magazine, who named the impersonation as the least credible in film history.

Kevin Spacey in Ordinary Decent Criminal

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Kevin Spacey played a stinker when it came to portraying the Belfast accent in this film. His attempts at a Northern Irish accent come out very cartoonish throughout. You'd have thought Irish director Thaddeus O’Sullivan and co-star Dublin bad boy Collin Farrell would have had a stern word with Spacey over his shocking accent. But alas, they allowed him to continue vocally unchallenged.