The X Factor axed… but NI stars insist show will be back for an encore

As Simon Cowell pulls the plug on his hit show, singers Janet Devlin and Eoghan Quigg recall the glory days and predict we haven’t heard the last of it

X Factor judges Louis Walsh, Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and host Dermot O’Leary. Credit: Syco/Thames TV

Maureen Coleman Thu 29 Jul 2021 at 21:30