The young ones: We meet Northern Ireland's talented rising actors

With so many movies and television shows shooting in Northern Ireland, the abundance of work has led to an increase in young people looking to the sector for career opportunities. Maureen Coleman spoke to seven young stars of the future

Future Stars Lewis McAskie, Daniel Lamont, Darcey McNeeley, Niamh Dornan, Jude Hill, and Georgia Hill on August, 19 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

Maureen Coleman Sat 28 Aug 2021 at 08:00