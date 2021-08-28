The young ones: We meet Northern Ireland's talented rising actors
With so many movies and television shows shooting in Northern Ireland, the abundance of work has led to an increase in young people looking to the sector for career opportunities. Maureen Coleman spoke to seven young stars of the future
Maureen Coleman
Acting is one area that has particularly benefited from the plethora of productions filming here. Talent agencies such as Shelley Lowry and Rising Talent have seen a boost in the numbers of children and teenagers signing up, as more chances present than ever before for our rising stars of screen and stage.