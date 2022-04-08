‘There’s no place like home’: Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee reacts to city being named among top places to live in NI

Derry Girls creator on what makes the city such a special place

Few people have done more to put Derry on the map than comedy writer Lisa McGee.

After the city was named the second best place to live in Northern Ireland, the Derry Girls creator — who last night launched the final series of the hit Channel 4 show — said it would always be first for her.

“What I say might get me into trouble, but Derry should be in first place. Definitely,” she said. “What makes it so special is its people, their generosity, the craic. It’s always the people.

“My husband comes from Cambridge and he loves Belfast, which is where we are living now. Derry might just be a bridge too far for him.

"He says you can’t go anywhere in Derry without having to stop and have conversations with everybody, which is true. But for me, Derry is still number one.”