‘These are important stories to tell’ … Belfast’s Martin McCann on playing a dad struggling with mental health issues

Belfast actor Martin McCann has told of the importance of shining a light on mental health in television and film.

The star of Wildfire and Marcella plays a man struggling with his mental health in Superdad, one of three new short dramas from Channel 4’s Bafta-nominated series On The Edge.

The anthology of films — the third in the series — showcases new writing and directing talent in the UK and the latest batch explores the impact of mental health in families, depicted through the lens of parent-child relationships.

In Superdad, McCann plays Keon, a father who is supposed to be in a psychiatric hospital but leaves to take his son Wesley on a road trip, without the permission of the boy’s mum.

“The best thing about story-telling is that you get to look under the bonnet of what's really happening in society and to shed light on something as important as mental health,” he said.

“In Superdad, the character I play is clearly going through an episode. He’s had to be sectioned so it is quite extreme.

“We can see from the beginning that he’s maybe a bit overly excited; that something isn’t quite authentic or ringing true and then the lid lifts and things start to overflow.”

Martin McCann (Keon) and Joseph Obasohan (Wesley) in the new Channel 4 short, Superdad, part of the On the Edge drama anthology. This series focuses on mental health

McCann said that while it was an interesting role to play, he wanted to ensure that he portrayed the manic episode truthfully and that it didn’t come across as overacting.

“I was a bit worried about playing him too large, so I did some homework on someone going through an episode like that,” he said.

“I didn’t know much about bi-polar and had no idea how it affects relationships and social circles or how people behave going through an episode.

“I went onto YouTube but I didn’t get too in depth. I wanted to find the right balance of what it’s like to be clearly in the middle of an episode but not to come across as overacting.

“As an actor, I found it a very important story to tell.”

McCann stars alongside Lorraine Burroughs (Top Boy, DCI Banks) and newcomer Joseph Obasohan in Superdad, which was written by Daniel Rusteau and directed by Theo Krekis.

Martin McCann (Keon) and Joseph Obasohan (Wesley) in the new Channel 4 short, Superdad, part of the On the Edge drama anthology

Obasohan plays his young son in the film, who has been led to believe that his dad has been away working in the States. Wesley adores his dad but is left disappointed when Keon’s cover story begins to fall apart.

McCann said: “When you’re a kid, you do think your dad is superdad and your mum is supermum.

“As this film shows, not only is the person with mental health issues a victim but the broader family can suffer too.

“But when someone has problems with their mental health, like my character does, they’re not a bad person, they’re just sick and trying to get well.”

The actor, who also stars in the upcoming flick The Last Planet alongside Aidan Turner, Ben Kingsley and Joseph Fiennes, described his young Superdad co-star as a “diamond” and said his talent was “unbelievable”.

And he said they had bonded on set like “two peas in a pod”.

“I joked afterwards ‘remind me to never work with anyone this talented again’,” said McCann.

“We got close during the film and there were a few tears shed when we were parting.”

During lockdown, the Belfast-based actor filmed another short, Just Johnny, in which he also played a dad. In Gerard McCarthy’s award-winning flick, he portrayed a man struggling with his young son’s decision to wear a dress for his First Holy Communion.

McCann said the film dealt with toxic masculinity but that its touching ending had appealed to him.

“I like characters that go on a bit of a journey,” he said.

While he maintains lockdown gave him a chance to rest up, he still managed to keep himself busy and has just recently returned from Estonia, where he was shooting The Sentinel with Thomas Kretschmann and Kate Bosworth for the last two months.

Before that, he was in Morocco, on the set of The Last Planet.

“Lockdown was a tough enough time for the industry at large,” he said.

“I bought a bike and went walking along the towpath quite a lot.

“But I tried to stay busy. I’m a jobbing actor, going from one job to the next.

“At my level I still have to audition and fight for every part. Nothing is ever guaranteed.”

On The Edge airs on Channel 4 on Sunday, November 7 from 10pm, with Superdad airing at 11pm.