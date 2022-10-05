This England episode two review: Do as I say, not as I do...

Boris feeling the pressure as UK prepares for full Covid onslaught as the series continues

It’s all about numbers in the second episode of This England… and for many, the sums aren’t adding up.

Though Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Boris Johnson is initially concerned with ‘how many hearts’ a social media post that fiancée Carrie pops up achieves, he quickly realises there are much larger figures needing his attention.

For starters, there’s the difference between reported daily cases and actual daily cases: on March 12 for example, 134 reported cases are nothing close to the 26,661 actual figure.

Chairing a COBRA meeting and undertaking a press conference with Prof Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England, is a start… but it’s not enough.

Dominic Cummings, who has swapped last week’s beanie for a bodywarmer, still gets the best lines.

“Italy’s in chaos but then it’s Italy,” he says during a meeting with the head of the Civil Service.

Given that by March 14, 2020, Europe was deemed the epicentre of the pandemic, watching what the Italians do seems vital, especially given the mathematics.

It’s initially reported the UK is between four to five weeks behind Italy until number boffins thankfully — though frighteningly — conclude that if the virus is doubling every day, this little part of the world could be a mere fortnight behind its Italian cousins.

As the WHO discusses the alarming levels of inaction around Covid, the UK’s reaction is described as watching an iceberg hit HMS Italy, but blithely sailing on.

An estimated 80% of the population is expected to have Covid. If 1% of that figure die from the virus, it could mean 500,000 deaths across the UK.

As the UK prepares for the onslaught of Covid, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock favours a lockdown as do the scientists and number crunchers, already planning a model of lockdown. Cummings isn’t keen.

“We decide the questions that need to be answered,” is his response to Hancock in a cabinet meeting, though he changes his tune towards the end of the episode.

Large scale events go ahead, and surely everyone watching is shouting at their TV screens when watching footage from Cheltenham (‘it smells of panic if we ban Cheltenham’) and the Liverpool versus Atletico Madrid football match on March 11, wherein 50,000 spectators packed into Anfield.

Prof Chris Whitty (Jimmy Livingstone), Boris Johnson (Sir Kenneth Branagh) and Patrick Vallance (Alec Nicholls)

Levels of PPE are depleting with hospital staff wary when told they don’t need to wear the full uniform outside a metre from a patient.

Still, another week, another bout of Shakespeare: this time Hamlet’s ‘If it be now, ‘tis not to come. If it be not to come, it will be now’ speech.

While Hamlet might be ready for what happens to him, the Prime Minister is not having the same existential crisis.

Frankly, Boris is a bit of a liability. Though rallying ‘Team Boris’ that ‘we can do this,’ he keeps shaking hands with everyone: Philip Schofield on This Morning, patients and doctors in hospitals, the women’s rugby team. This is in stark contrast to the Grange Care Home patients who are being educated on the correct way to wash hands.

As well as Cabinet confusion viewers continue to see human consequences of Covid. Father of two Steve is swiftly brought into hospital by PPE-wearing paramedics and his health quickly deteriorates.

It’s difficult not to be moved when Steve’s wife is informed her husband’s organs are failing, or when she is reading Guess How Much I Love You to her sons.

By the end of the episode, we’ve only reached March 21, merely skimming the surface of a medical iceberg that will overtake everyone’s expectations.

This England, Sky Atlantic, Wednesday, 9pm