This England finale review: Boris loses his cool as word of Cummings’ travels hit the headlines

The final episode shows Sir Kenneth Branagh’s PM become a father again while juggling the impact of colleagues’ decisions

The final episode of This England pulled no punches as an angry, sleep-deprived Prime Minister comes to the fore.

Sleep-deprived, because fiancée Carrie gives birth to son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas on April 29.

‘How dilated are you?’ enquires Boris as she exhales in pain. ‘Shall I take a look?’

It is light relief in an otherwise tension-filled episode, taking viewers from mid-April 2020 to the end of May.

Paraphrasing Cicero’s ‘where’s there’s life, there’s hope’ quote, the PM is attempting to become a ‘new lean, mean Boris machine’ and reduce his BMI while convalescing at Chequers (‘Do you really actually find muesli delicious? Baffling,’ he tells Carrie), the Department of Health is pushing for 100,000 tests per day.

Cummings too is putting Matt Hancock under pressure to deliver.

“We are under promising and underdelivering,” Cummings says.

“Dom wants us to f*** up so he can tell everyone how c*** we are. He wants everyone to be c*** except him,” says Hancock. Perhaps he needs to cool off in the Australian jungle...

The problem is… the department isn’t up to 100,000 tests… unless it restructures the optics. If the number of home tests is added to the figure, technically it’ll reach its target.

But the number of tests carried out is not the same as number of people being tested. Damn pesky mathematics.

Turning to Cummings, the PM’s special adviser is doing a decent job of pushing through his own intended reforms, believing ‘every crisis is an opportunity’ and urging for the rewiring of government wherein the pandemic exposed ‘systemic weaknesses.’

There’s lots of jargon — high performance teams, quantitative models, of seeing across time and across possibilities — but his agenda (and all those primary-coloured jumpers worn casually around his shoulders) isn’t enough to stop that story from breaking: his appearances in Durham, and later, Barnard Castle.

Journalist Pippa Crerar begins to investigate reports Cummings was spotted in Durham and although he cannot be in two places at once, the possibility that he has been in two places within a short timeframe is beginning to come to light.

While £20 million has been provided to Oxford to fund vaccine trials, all scientific modelling shows there will be a second wave. Lessons need to be learned.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s got a five-stage plan, coming to Chequers with Cummings to lay it all out for Boris.

Carrie, though, is not a fan of the spad, saying, ‘Why does Dom have to come here again? So he can show he has the ear of the king.’

Cummings is pro focus groups, pro not having sacrifices wasted and doesn’t mind telling everyone about it. However, his relationship with Mark Sedwill, Head of the Civil Service, is at breaking point.

“He’s not a chief executive, he’s not a manger, he’s an ideas man,” says one Cabinet worker to the PM.

He’s also keen to give no comment when told the Daily Mirror and Guardian were running joint stories of his alleged Durham sojourn.

“No one cares where spads go or what spads do,” he says huffily.

But they do, Dom.

Earlier in the episode, Matt Hancock agreed that Professor Neil Ferguson, who resigned from his post on the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies for breaking lockdown rules, was the right thing to do.

“I didn’t breach any guidelines. I should f****** know, I helped to write them,” says Cummings.

But even when the PM backs his colleague, the new information about allegedly hanging out around Barnard Castle — 24.4 miles from Durham if you’re interested — may send some to boiling point.

A private chat between Johnson and Cummings does not go in the latter’s favour and we see an anger in the PM reserved exclusively for this episode.

To the rhythm of Handel’s Zadok the Priest, Johnson tells Cummings, “You f***** up, Dom.”

Cue that garden press conference wherein the special adviser reflects on the need to test his eyesight due to Covid.

Standing by his man is not working for the PM. “You have united a nation in condemnation and indignation over your handling of Mr Cummings,” he’s told.

To Saint-Saëns’ Danse Macabre, Boris loses his cool, roaring Greek at Cummings and not even bothering to translate.

We last see Sir Ken’s Boris reflecting on the first wave of the pandemic, reciting from Richard II: “That England, that was wont to conquer others, Hath made a shameful conquest of itself.”

By the end of May 2020, England had more than 50,000 extra deaths due to the pandemic and was the worst hit country in Europe.

A final archive montage brings us up to the present day and includes Eat Out to Help Out, two subsequent lockdowns and a certain moment of kissing. It hasn’t been an easy watch, but This England has been an important one.

What happened next to the four main protagonists?

Boris Johnson

Kenneth Branagh as Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The former PM oversaw second and third lockdowns and the UK’s vaccination programme. Issues continued to follow him, however, including controversy over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat — including handcrafted gold wallpaper — and the Partygate scandal where social gatherings are said to have occurred in Downing Street ahead of Christmas 2020. Between July 5-6, 31 ministers and MPs had resigned. Mr Johnson resigned on July 7, 2022, staying in the role until September.

Matt Hancock

Matt Hancock

On June 26, 2020, the Health Secretary resigned after breaching social distancing guidance by kissing a colleague. Pictures of Mr Hancock kissing and embracing departmental adviser Gina Coladangelo had been published on June 25. On June 29, Newmarket council in his constituency passed a no confidence vote against Mr Hancock as its MP. This month, he agreed to participate on I’m a Celebrity reality show. The Conservative Party suspended the whip for the MP, retaining him as a party member.

Rishi Sunak

Shri Patel as Rishi Sunak

The Chancellor unveiled the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in July 2020 aimed at supporting and creating jobs in hospitality. He became the first Chancellor to raise the corporation tax rate since Denis Healey in 1974 (in his March 2021 budget). On July 5, 2022, he resigned moments after Sajid Javid — whose job he had taken over in 2020. Though stating he was aware it may be his ‘last ministerial job’, he stood in the Conservative party leadership election, losing to Liz Truss. However, when she resigned in October, he had the required number of supporters and was announced as Prime Minister on October 25.

Dominic Cummings

Simon Paisley Day as Dominic Cummings

In May 2022, Mr Cummings told the House of Commons Select Committee that the UK should have locked down in the first week of March and that senior advisers fell ‘disastrously’ short. On November 13, 2020, he resigned from his post as chief adviser and was pictured leaving Downing Street the next day. Though still involved in some government business, he did so from home until the middle of December 2020.