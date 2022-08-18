This England: First look at Sir Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson

New footage has been revealed of a Downing Street drama starring Sir Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson.

The trailer for This England shows the Prime Minister thrown into the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic while hinting at the controversies to come.

With pulsing music and a Shakespearean sounding monologue from Branagh, the dramatic clip raises the stakes showing Johnson heading into intensive care while the country shuts down around him.

There’s also more than a few scenes of MPs raising their glasses, setting up the partygate scandal which led the way to Johnson’s downfall.

An angry Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s estranged spin doctor, is also seen escaping a media scrum outside his home.

A closer look at the Prime Minister’s personal life is also featured, with his then partner Carrie Symonds seen enjoying a glass of wine aboard a luxurious yacht.

As well as the drama in Downing Street, stories from around the country are featured.

This includes scientists struggling to develop a vaccine, care workers and health workers faced with the massive pressures of the first wave of the virus.

Co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, the six part series premieres on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service Now TV on September 21.