This England review episode five: Boris’ health hangs in the balance while will Cummings be caught out?

Matt Hancock (Andrew Buchan) claps for NHS during the fifth episode of This England

Alas, no Chancellor turned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in the penultimate episode of This England. But as life in Wuhan begins to return to normal, the fifth programme reflects a week that so many will never forget.

PM’s health at all time low.

The last place you’d want the PM to be at a time of national crisis is a hospital bed but as Boris Johnson’s oxygen levels decrease, he’s brought to St Thomas’.

His dreams follow, however, and as he worsens and is brought into ICU — with the very real fear of having to be put on a ventilator — he is haunted by black and white scenes of Carrie, his children and former partners.

His daughter, Lara, quotes Euripides’ Iphigenia, ‘Do you not destroy me before my time, for it is sweet to look upon the light.’

Looking more like his father Stanley than ever, Kenneth Branagh’s Boris is under pressure. Slowly, his health — and oxygen levels — return, telling Carrie he’s been “to the bank of the Styx and back”, his love for Greek mythology undiminished despite his illness.

Medical teams are stretched…

Care homes and hospitals are struggling to cope with the number of Covid cases and deaths. A hospital that’s been full for two weeks hopes to send intubated patients to the Nightingale Hospital – but doing so requires paperwork and individual assessment.

Another blow comes: the Nightingale can take patients who have exclusively respiratory issues — but most people who are intubated have complex needs.

By April 12, the Government announced 10,612 deaths in hospital (care homes were not counted) — the Office of National Statistics estimates that 20,000 people with Covid had died by this date.

Care homes meanwhile are struggling with lack of PPE supplies and adequate testing. “We’re not the doctors, you’re the doctor,” says one care home manager struggling with events. “If the Government was an employee of mine, I’d sack them for gross negligence,” she later says.

…But it’s not good at home either.

Prepare the tissues in plenty of time to watch the story of an adult daughter looking after her mother — who needs palliative care — and her father who is losing his life to Covid.

He’s allowed care at home if and when his health worsens, on the proviso of signing a Do Not Resuscitate form. When it’s clear Frank hasn’t long left, his daughter understandably struggles to be honest with him, as a nurse steps in to deliver the news.

The final moments of father and daughter together make for the most moving we’ve watched so far on the show.

Jog on, Dominic.

A jogger spots Dominic Cummings and his family in Durham, quickly phoning The Guardian. Journalist Matthew Weaver — who later broke the story of the special adviser’s motorway dash during the first coronavirus wave — begins to investigate reports. Not that Number 10 is attaching any significance to it as yet, Lee Cain, the Downing Street Director of Communications, saying it’s none of the paper’s “f*****g business” where Cummings is.

The juxtaposition to the PM’s post-hospital address about staying at home with scenes of Dominic, wife Mary and their son playing in a deserted outdoor space can’t be ignored.