This is England star Stephen Graham: ‘I wouldn’t stand in a room with someone misogynistic, racist or homophobic’

The This Is England star Stephen Graham talks about working with the greats and mentoring young actors including Jodie Comer and Jack O’Connell

Stephen Graham is showing off his newly bulging biceps. “He’s like Popeye,” says his wife, Hannah Walters, on her way to the fridge. “Just give him a can and he pops it and crushes it.”

It’s breakfast time in the couple’s home in a former mining town in Leicestershire and the This Is England star is being teased by the love of his life as he chats to me from the kitchen counter.

He does have impressive (tattooed) muscles to show off, though, as a result of intensive training for the role of a hardened pugilist in the forthcoming A Thousand Blows, written by Steven ‘Peaky Blinders’ Knight, which the couple are producing together. They chat and spar as we talk, with Graham paying tribute to Walters for getting Knight involved: “I thought, ‘No chance.’ It was all down to that wonderful woman who’s eating cereal there.”

Positive vibes and a generosity of spirit are just bursting out of Graham, despite the early hour. The Disney+ original series about illegal boxing in Victorian London will begin shooting in February, and the star of Boardwalk Empire and Line Of Duty is made up at the jobs that have been created already...

“I think we’ve got, like, 35 to 50 chippies on site, constructing the set. Then you’ve got the scaffolders, all the people in the workshops, designing the sets and making them. We’re basically creating a world.”

That violent world is certainly a contrast to the magical one I’ve Zoomed in to chat about. Graham is one of the stars of the new movie version of Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical — easily the most joyously entertaining film of the year — but he very nearly wasn’t in it.

Stephen Graham as Matthew Collins in The Walk-In

“When it came in, I was like, I can’t do this,” he says, remembering when he first picked up the script. He’d been offered the part of Mr Wormwood (Matilda’s father), who, Dahl wrote, regards his sensitive, brilliant daughter as “nothing more than a scab”.

But Graham had his own daughter, Grace, to contend with, as well as Walters, when he decided to pass on the role in Tim Minchin and Dennis Kelly’s adaptation of their own worldwide stage hit, which happened to be a family favourite. “Grace went, ‘What do you mean?’ I went, ‘Nah, come on, me in a musical... It’s not really gonna work, is it?’”

The 49-year-old was triple-Bafta nominated this year, for the Covid care home series Help, the prison drama Time and the searing, single-continuous-shot film Boiling Point, set in a London restaurant kitchen. He turned Matilda down.

When the producers came back and asked him again, he still balked: “I was like, ‘This isn’t me. I do social realism. I’ve done nothing but truth.’ And they said, ‘That’s exactly what we want for this. We’re gonna heighten it and have the comedy behind it, but, in essence, you know, it’s finding the truth about the character and that relationship.’”

This time, thank heavens, he said yes, because he and Andrea Riseborough have an absolute blast as Matilda’s cruel and colourfully vulgar parents. As Riseborough squeezed into lurid catsuits, Graham got into the details of his character’s wardrobe: checked suits, directional knitwear and patent-leather shoes. He’s talked before about how the right shoes and walk are key to finding a character for him. In Matilda, he’s channelling Minder’s Arthur Daley, classic Ealing comedies, EastEnders’ Frank Butcher and even the snooker player Alex ‘Hurricane’ Higgins — “I noticed he had a gold watch and a gold bracelet on the same wrist and I just thought, ‘Oh, I’m having that.’”

There is a dark side to Dahl, though, which finds its way into his books in the shape of sadistic villains that rival the Brothers Grimm for cruelty. It’s perhaps what makes his stories so unputdownable for young readers: the terrifying Miss Trunchbull (played by Emma Thompson), who runs Crunchem Hall school, thinks “children are maggots”, while a nail-studded “punishment cupboard” is one of his greatest creations.

Dahl knew darkness and tragedy from his earliest years: losing his father and older sister as a tot; being sent to a boarding school with a headmaster who delivered vicious beatings; surviving a Second World War plane crash in the desert; losing a beloved daughter to measles; and seeing his infant son terribly injured by a motorist who drove into his pram in New York. Misfortune deepened a cynical streak in the author, which he triumphs over in his fiction. His wife, whom he cheated on, referred to him as “Roald the Rotten”, but it is his openly anti-Semitic views that are now seen as thoroughly repellent.

“I had no idea he had those views,” Graham says.

“I think the film we’ve made is a million miles away from those kinds of views. It’s about acceptance. It’s about finding who you are, having that connection with another human being.”

Matilda, so despised by her parents, finds a kindred spirit in her teacher, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch). “That’s why it’s been such an honour to be a part of this film. That sense that there’s someone out there for all of us. It may be a lover or a sister or a mother... Whatever it may be, that connection is out there. You can be the person who you’re meant to be.”

Dahl seems almost a test case for ‘cancel culture’: is the work of a writer who has given such a gift of imagination and joy to the world more important than his personal opinions? Is the art more important than the artist?

“Just from my own personal view,” Graham says, “would I be on set with an actor who was misogynistic, who was racist, who was homophobic? No, I’d slap ’em across the face. I wouldn’t stand in a room with someone who held those beliefs, because I’m a mixed-race man myself.”

Graham’s biological father is of Jamaican and Swedish descent, while the stepfather he calls ‘Pops’ is also of mixed-race heritage. He has spoken about experiencing racism as a boy, but he prefers to let his work do the talking, he tells me.

We’ve just seen him in Jeff Pope’s ITV drama about real-life former British nationalist Matthew Collins and his attempts to infiltrate a racist, far-right group in order to prevent the murder of MP Rosie Cooper. Graham petitioned for Collins to speak the Bob Marley quote on which the series ends.

“If you’ve seen The Walk-In, you will see where I stand on these kinds of issues... I like to take on projects that have a social conscience. [The TV] is the empathy box in the corner of anybody’s home. I like to be a part of things that can create discussion, that can hold a mirror up to society... I have been very selective in the roles I’ve chosen — to be a part of things that move me emotionally and intellectually.”

Stephen Graham in Line Of Duty (World Productions/Photographer: Aiden Monaghan)

But does immersing himself in a role like that of the care home patient with early onset Alzheimer’s that he played in Jack Thorne’s Channel 4 drama Help, set during the Covid pandemic, give him a heightened perspective on whether the former health secretary Matt Hancock should be on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here? “I don’t watch I’m A Celebrity...,” he says. “Do I have an opinion on the fact that Matt Hancock is on it? Hasn’t he got a constituency he should be looking after?”

I mention that Jack O’Connell, with whom he starred in This Is England and The North Water and who is currently in Steven Knight’s SAS: Rogue Heroes, told me recently that Graham has been a mentor to him throughout his career. I wonder if it’s something Graham consciously does, taking younger actors under his wing a little.

“Yeah, I do,” he confesses. “I’m there as an ear for them, someone to talk to.” Jodie Comer, he says, “is like a little sister to me... She was always destined to be this magnificent star. I think it is difficult for working-class actors to break through and I think at times it’s a slog, it really is.”

As an actor, he has an almost unrivalled capacity to convey emotion, yet he can be as explosively tough and dangerous as American greats like Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Robert De Niro, all of whom he worked with on Scorsese’s The Irishman. The role of Combo that he played in This Is England remains one of the finest performances of this millennium: utterly convincing, moving, harrowing.

The actor was in his early 30s when he first played the National Front skinhead and had emerged from a very distressing period in which he’d experienced a breakdown while away from his family for the first time, at drama school in south London. He had recently lost his beloved grandmother and his mother had had a stillbirth with his brother Kieran.

On Desert Island Discs, he described how he’d tried to take his own life at his parents’ home in Lancashire. “I heard my nana’s voice... She shouted ‘Stephen.’ I thought I’d gone... And then I just came to, opened my eyes.”

He’s conscious that some don’t make it through those moments, but he’s hopeful that the picture is changing.

“I think, especially amongst working-class men, [suicide] still is the biggest killer of men between the ages of 18 to 35. I notice that there is a shift in the consciousness, to be able to talk openly... Nobody should be on their own with the things that can go on inside of our own heads. We’re all insecure.”

Surviving that crisis, he tells me, has shaped his life since in many ways.

“I feel exceptionally blessed. And I’m not talking about materialistic things. I’m not talking about my career. I’m talking about how blessed I feel to have the family I have, to have Hannah, who is my rock, to stand by me through thick and thin, who has always believed in me and is my soulmate. To have found that person in this lifetime is, for me, unbelievable... I really appreciate life and all the close relationships I have.”

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham in TV drama Time

Rare divisions can emerge in the Walters-Graham household. Graham’s a massive football fan and supports Liverpool FC.

“On match day in this house it can get a little bit heated,” he laughs, “because you have me, Grace and Alfie — all Reds — and you have Hannah, who’s a Blue.”

I’m assuming he means Leicester City and not Liverpool’s rivals Everton, but I could be wrong. I wonder if he thinks the England team should be at the World Cup in Qatar.

“I think it’s great that we’re actually being able to shine a light on it, because it should never have been played there,” he says. “Fifa had an opportunity to boycott it. The FA could have said, ‘I’m sorry, England aren’t going.’ But they didn’t choose to do that, because you and I both know what runs these things.” He rubs his fingers together in the universal sign for money.

“I’ve watched a lot of the stuff that’s been on telly, the migrant workers who have died [building] these stadiums, and [the country’s] view on homosexuality and gender is, in my own opinion, from the Neanderthal ages.”

​

Matilda The Musical is out in cinemas now

(c) The Independent