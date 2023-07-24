Ticketing services ‘struggle to cope’ as NI movie fans swept up in Barbenheimer phenomenon

Ticketing services for cinemas in Northern Ireland were “struggling to cope with demand” over the weekend as the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon saw movie fans come out in huge numbers.

Movie House boss Michael McAdam now hopes that blockbusters Barbie and Oppenheimer will be the catalyst that will bring audiences back to cinemas after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both films were released on Friday and took in £30m on their opening box office weekend.

According to the UK Cinema Association, it was the most successful weekend for UK cinema-going since Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019, with takings of £43.7m.

Speaking after a busy weekend, managing director of the Movie House chain Mr McAdam said he was blown away by the demand for Barbenheimer tickets.

“It was phenomenal,” he said. “In fact, our ticketing service, and a lot of ticketing services like ours were struggling to cope with the demand.”

Barbie proved popular with NI moviegoers

Many cinema-goers watched Barbie and Oppenheimer back-to-back to make sure they avoided any potential spoilers online, and Mr McAdam praised those who made the marathon effort.

“It really was incredible because you had two different films and some people took the opportunity to see both, which was quite a marathon,” he said.

“I haven't seen Barbie yet, but I've seen Oppenheimer and it’s a tough movie. It's a long movie. It's a very good movie, but it's a long movie.

“So everyone that did the double must have been exhausted by the time they came out. Their bums must have been really sore.”

Florence Pugh and Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer

Mr McAdam said the response to Barbenheimer is something that he has never witnessed in the business before.

“It was phenomenal,” he said. “I’m not using that word lightly, it was honestly phenomenal business, I’ve never seen anything like it.

“I can’t remember it being this busy, but what I really can’t remember is the atmosphere, it was like a real party atmosphere.”

Mr McAdam added that he was surprised by the popularity of the Barbie movie but was glad to see it encouraged so many people to return to the cinema.

“What’s surprising about this year is we already had a lot of big films,” he explained.

“We've had Indiana Jones and business was mediocre, we have had Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible and business was mediocre, and then along comes Barbie — Barbie of all things breaking box office records.”

Movie House managing director Michael McAdam

Mr McAdam added that he isn’t worried about the future of cinema after a difficult few years.

“I started off when I was only 14-years-old showing films in the production room and that was in the 1970s,” he said.

“An old friend said something to me that is still very prevalent in the cinema today - he said, ‘There is nothing wrong with the cinema that a good film won’t fix’.

“If you have the film, people will come out and they will come out in their droves.

“You have fellas and girls that come to the cinema on a date or for a night out or just the occasion cinema-goer and then something comes out and everyone is in the cinema.”