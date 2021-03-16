Time could be running out for Line of Duty's Ted, reveals Adrian Dunbar

Adrian Dunbar spells out problems facing his character ahead of new series of hit show

Ted Hastings' time as a top cop and head of AC-12 could be running out this series, Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar has revealed.

Ahead of this Sunday night's eagerly awaited return of the BBC1 crime drama, the Fermanagh man said that questions will be asked about Superintendent Hastings' continued suitability for the role.

Speaking about Hastings' future within the fictional police unit, Dunbar said: "Quite a lot has happened and there's been quite a time jump.

"In his (Hastings) working life, a lot of things have destabilised which have affected the unit. I think he's another year older but not another year wiser.

"We are still on the search for the network of corrupt coppers. Are we any closer to them? Hopefully! Let's face it - time is running out a bit for Ted; the age he is, whether he can stay in the force, is he useful enough, is he a bit of a dinosaur?

"He's up against quite a bit. His personal life is not in great shape."

He said that while there are some 'memorable' moments in series six involving his co-stars Martin Compston (DS Steve Arnott) and Vicky McClure (DI Kate Fleming), Hastings is 'put through the ringer', particularly towards the end.

And he said the former RUC man would not have fared well during lockdown.

"I know a lot of people who had a decent lockdown and that's because they got to spend more time with their families, but of course Ted is on his own," said Dunbar.

"I think he would have really suffered as his work is everything to him and going into work in the morning, reminds him of who he is. It gives him a sense of self-worth, gives him dignity and all those things that work gives us back, more so for Ted as he isn't going home to his wife and he doesn't have kids.

"He probably would have drank a bit too much, slept in, not shaved. It would have been a big ask for Ted."

The new series of Line of Duty sees Shalom Brune-Franklin join the AC-12 team as its latest recruit, while Kelly Macdonald makes her debut as guest lead Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Davidson, whose suspicious conduct attracts the attention of Anti-Corruption.

Dramatic: DI Kate Fleming (played by Vicky McClure) and DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) in a scene from the new series of Line of Duty

Filming in Belfast was paused for six months due to the pandemic, with Compston describing the shoot as 'like no other'.

"We shot in the middle of a pandemic and it was interesting when we stopped for the first lockdown," he said.

"Nobody had any idea what was going on and it was such a surreal feeling. Before we stopped, there was the looming threat of being shut down hanging over us.

"It's quite hard to get into work in the morning and get yourself motivated when everyone is worried about getting home."

Vicky McClure also told how filming this series was challenging due to Covid-19 and how masks, testing and hygiene became the norm.

"It was hard not being able to go home at weekends but it helped that we were with really good friends," she said.

"I feel really proud of what we achieved in such a difficult time."

But she said there were plenty of light moments on set when actors forgot their lines or played pranks on each other.

"I am the class clown on this job," she said. "We have a laugh everyday as we either forget our lines, fluff them or say something stupid.

"I can't think of anything overly specific as it's such a regular occurrence. To be honest, it usually involves Adrian Dunbar."

"In one of the interviews, I had to say 'a bunch of racist thugs' but I got it wrong," added Dunbar.

"I said 'a bunch of racist slugs' which got a big laugh from the crew. I hope that survives on a bloopers reel somewhere so we can all see it."