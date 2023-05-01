Tom Hanks to appear in Dublin to promote debut novel at Dalkey Book Festival

Tom Hanks will be in Dublin next month to promote his debut novel at the Dalkey Book Festival.

The Hollywood legend and two-time Oscar winner will speak at the event on Bloomsday, June 16, diving into his novel The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.

The book spanning 80 years focuses on several different characters such as a troubled soldier returning from war, a young boy with an artistic gift, an inspired and eccentric director, a pompous film star on the rise and a tireless production assistant.

He will also discuss his journey from the big screen to the page.

Organisers have said ticketholders in attendance will each receive a copy of Hanks’s novel.

Others on the bill for the festival include U2 singer Bono, guitarist The Edge, physicist Brian Cox and Fintan O’Toole.

Now in its 14th year, the festival includes some of the world’s foremost writers and thinkers and will run from June 15-18.

Tickets for newly announced events with Hanks, Cox and Bono will go on sale this Wednesday from 10am and are available from dalkeybookfestival.org.

Other big names who will address the event include Dylan Moran, John Banville, Sebastian Barry, Liz Nugent, Deirdre O’Kane and Roddy Doyle.