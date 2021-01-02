Tomorrow's World presenter James Burke: 'The future for us could be paradise or Armageddon'
The 84-year-old NI-born Tomorrow's World presenter and author James Burke talks to John Breslin about living near Castlerock as a Second World War evacuee and why nanotechnology will soon transform every part of our lives
John Breslin
James Burke has a prediction, and it is just a little mind bending. Imagine all the people in the world had a machine in their home that would produce anything and everything needed to live, crafted largely from air, water and dirt, Burke asks.