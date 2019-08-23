Too tall, too slim, too pregnant: meet the bridesmaids dumped by their bridezillas

Three women have told of being sacked from their roles as bridesmaids by the bride-to-be for being too slim, too tall and too pregnant.

The biffed bridesmaids appeared on the This Morning sofa on Friday with their faces disguised by veils to protect their identities and so as "not cause any further upset to any parties concerned".

They shared their bridezilla experiences with presenters Davina McCall and Rochelle Humes.

One bridesmaid, Claire, shared her experience of being dropped from the role on two occasions.

The bride had been a friend of Claire's since school, when they were both "chubby", but Claire had started working in Ibiza and lost a lot of weight which she attributed to the heat.

They hadn't seen each other since Claire had moved away but when the bride got engaged, she followed through on their teenage pact which promised they would be each other's bridesmaids.

The day after the initial dress fitting, she got a phone call saying, "Hey, I don't want you to be my bridesmaid anymore."

The bride said that Claire had lost too much weight and worried it would make her look bigger.

On her second run-in with a bridezilla, Claire was dumped for having hair the same colour as the bride, who decided she wanted to be the only blonde standing alongside two brunette bridesmaids.

Cassie had been friends with the bride-to-be for a long time and she had even been bridesmaid at Cassie's wedding.

On that occasion, Cassie ended up changing the whole colour scheme because her friend said it "didn't suit her".

"I wanted my bridesmaids to be really comfortable," she said.

But when it was her turn to get married, the same friend didn't have as much compassion.

"Not long after I found out I was pregnant, just after the twelve week scan, I told her I was pregnant with twins... I was due to be five or six months pregnant at the time of the wedding.

"So I told her and we had a good chat about it, about pregnancy, weddings, things like this... A few days later I got a text message saying: "Me and my husband have been talking and we feel that it's probably best if you step down as a bridesmaid."

Ex-bridesmaid Plum had been friends with her bride-to-be for six years. When she called and asked if Plum would be a bridesmaid, she also asked if she could pay for her own dress and shoes.

"I'd never been a bridesmaid before and I didn't really understand how it worked so I didn't ask the price because I thought that would be awkward."

At the first fitting, Plum paid £300 for the dress and £100 for her shoes.

Problems arose when she went to try on her newly-altered frock with the bride and the other bridesmaids, who were between 5ft and 5ft4in.

"I'm 6ft and also had the two inch heels on," said Plum. "The owner of the bridal shop wanted a photo and she made a comment saying they were going to have to crop my head out.

"So the bride told me that I was simply too tall. I said I'd compromise and take the shoes off but she said I'd still outshine her.

She then gave another reason, saying: "And on another note, you didn't post about how grateful you are on Facebook either."