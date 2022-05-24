Tornado fighter jet cockpit stationed outside Banbridge Boulevard shopping centre to celebrate Top Gun: Maverick movie

Visitors to a shopping centre in Banbridge are in for a surprising sight, with a full size fighter jet cockpit to be stationed there until Monday.

The Tornado cockpit will sit outside The Boulevard shopping mall in the town to mark the release of the hotly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick movie in cinemas on Wednesday.

The impressive cockpit of the jet – nicknamed the ‘Tonka’ – will be free for people to strap themselves into and imagine they are flying alongside movie star Tom Cruise.

The plane will be manned by members of Ulster Aviation Society and visitors can call on their aviation expertise to answer questions, with the famous Maverick helmet from the Top Gun franchise available to try on.

Maverick, which has so far received rave reviews from critics, sees Hollywood star Cruise reprise the role of US naval aviator Pete Mitchell and is being released 36 years after the 1986 original.

Other stars include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Monica Barbaro, Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

It was originally due for release in July 2019 but was repeatedly pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chris Nelmes from The Boulevard in Banbridge said: “We are thrilled Ulster Aviation Society have brought the impressive aircraft onsite to The Boulevard for the opening week of Top Gun: Maverick.

“Getting to experience and sit in an authentic fighter jet in real life is a once in a lifetime opportunity and what better way to mark the opening of such an iconic blockbuster film than letting people’s imagination run wild and picture themselves soaring the skies as a fighter jet pilot.”

The Tonka Cockpit will be stationed at The Boulevard until Monday, May 30, and is a free of charge attraction but a £2 donation to the Ulster Aviation Society is welcomed.