Trailer released for Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice staring Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill and Tina Fey

Sir Kenneth Branagh, as Poirot, during the filming of A Haunting in Venice in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Mazzola/GC Images)

The trailer for Sir Kenneth Branagh’s latest film A Haunting in Venice has been released online, reuniting the Northern Ireland actor with some of his Belfast co-stars.

Jamie Dornan and Jude Hill, both of whom stared in the director’s semi-autobiographical Oscar winner Belfast, feature in the film with the duo set to play father and son yet again.

The trailer only hints at the plot of the film, which will be familiar to readers of the famous book of the same name.

It shows Branagh back as famous detective Hercule Poirot who finds himself at the attendance of a séance in Italy at Halloween when a murderer strikes.

A Haunting in Venice is Branagh’s third adaptation of a Agatha Christie mystery novel, following on from the success of Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 and Death on the Nile in 2020. Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Branagh said he was “paying tribute” to the time in his life that his mother became a fan of Agatha Christie when he wrote Belfast.

Once deep in the world of the famous detective, he added if he got “the chance” he would film the Halloween tale set in Venice.

“My mother was a big Agatha Christie fan, so why don’t you put it in as an offering to the gods? They can tell us, in the end, if we’ll be allowed to make it,” Branagh said.

He also highlighted Death on the Nile’s over $120 million box office returns, despite the film being plagued by Covid disruption.

“(The release) was challenged for various reasons, but it still did exceptional numbers in the circumstances. And then the streaming performance was really exceptional. So I was very pleased when they came back to us, for sure,” Branagh told The Hollywood Reporter.

The first look at the film was released during CinemaCon in Las Vegas, and joining Dornan and Hill is recent Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as well as Tina Fey, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin and Kelly Reilly.

A Haunting in Venice is set to hit cinemas this September.