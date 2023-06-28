Trailer released for new Liam Neeson action film ‘Retribution’

The trailer for the new action film starring Liam Neeson has been released.

‘Retribution’ - a Sky Original - sees the Ballymena-born actor in peril as Berlin based American businessman Matt Turner, who races against the clock after receiving a mysterious phone call that a bomb has been placed under his car.

Trailer: Sky Original film 'Retribution' starring Liam Neeson

“Trapped in their car in a high-speed chase across the city, Matt must follow the stranger’s increasingly dangerous instructions in a race against time to protect his family and solve the mystery that plays out over the course of one day,” the official plot description reads.

The film reunites Neeson with the producers of two of his most successful films to date, The Commuter and Non-Stop.

Both films also involved Neeson playing a man racing against time to solve a mysterious threat.

Retribution will see the actor, who just announced he will be joining fellow Irish Oscar-nominee Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherrin) in a new film, star alongside Noma Dumezweni (The Little Mermaid) and Lilly Aspell (Wonder Woman: 1984).

Jack Champion who was recently seen in Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as Embeth Davidtz (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Matthew Modine (Stranger Things) will also feature in the action flick.

The film is directed by Nimród Antal, written by Alberto Marini, with a screenplay by Christopher Salmanpour. Retribution is based on the 2015 Spainish-French film El Desconocido.

The film will be released on Sky Cinema, on streaming service NOW and in cinemas this autumn.

Alongside his already announced project with Condon ‘In The Land of Saints and Sinners’, Retribution marks the next on-screen appearance from Neeson in a busy slate for 2023.

He will also be seen in the upcoming action film Thug alongside Ron Pearlman, thriller Cold Storage and is currently filming political journalism thriller Charlie Johnson in the Flames.