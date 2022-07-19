Tributes paid from colleagues as Derry filmmaker Tom Collins passes away from cancer

The Undertones are among those to pay homage to the director’s legacy in Irish film

The Undertones’ bassist has led the tributes to Derry filmmaker Tom Collins who has died from cancer, saying it was an honour to be featured in one of his best-known documentaries.

Collins, an accomplished producer and director, wrote and directed Teenage Kicks: The Undertones, a 2006 rockumentary about the Derry punk band, which received a five-star review from The Times on its release.

His catalogue of work also included the BBC/RTE documentary The Boys of St Columb’s, which featured the late Nobel peace prize recipients John Hume and Seamus Heaney. And his Irish language film, Kings, starring Colm Meaney, was entered into the Foreign Language Films category at the 2008 Academy Awards.

The filmmaker’s death was announced on Twitter by his daughter Eibh O’Brien-Collins, who posted: “I am heartbroken to say that after a heroically long battle with cancer, dad has peacefully passed away.”

She said her father had lived “one hell of an amazing, full, big life” and that he would be missed by many.

The Undertones bassist and Radio Ulster host Mickey Bradley described Collins as a “gifted filmmaker” who took his craft seriously.

Mickey Bradley of The Undertones

He recalled going to New York with him to attend the US premiere of Teenage Kicks: The Undertones and how the band had been delighted with the film, which was presented by the late radio host John Peel.

“Because the documentary was about the band, we were all a bit reluctant to watch ourselves on the big screen,” said Bradley.

“But I have to say, Tommy really got our sensibilities and our senses of humour just right. It was well put together with lots of nice wee touches and the fact John Peel was on board to present it made it even better.

“I thought it was a great film at the time and that he was a gifted filmmaker. I still think it’s a great film.

“In fact, it’s a real honour to have been the subject of a documentary like that and we’re saddened to hear of his passing.

“Tommy wasn’t just a great filmmaker, but he was great company as well.”

Irish Oscar-winning director Lenny Abrahamson, whose 2015 film Room was nominated for four Oscars, also paid tribute to the Derry man.

In response to the post by his daughter, Abrahamson, who also directed the TV series Normal People, wrote: “I am so sorry to hear this. He was a lovely and brilliant man. Condolences to you and your family.”

Belfast filmmaker and lecturer Seán Murray said he was sorry to hear of Collins’ passing and that he had left a "very important legacy within Irish cinema”, while fellow Belfast filmmaker Brendan Byrne posted: “Very sad news indeed. Many great memories of Tommy.”

Director Margo Harkin, who also comes from Derry, described Collins as ‘larger-than-life' and said he had created an ‘interesting body of work’ which would live on.

The filmmaker, best known for her drama Hush-a-Bye Baby, which Collins produced, and the documentary Bloody Sunday: A Derry Diary, also said he would be greatly missed.

“We started out as filmmakers together learning our craft in the Derry Film and Video Workshop, run by Channel 4,” she said.

“Tommy was very funny, a larger-than-life character and I have fond memories of working with him on my film Hush-a-Bye-Baby.

“We lost touch for a while but reconnected in recent years and I'm so glad we did. I can’t quite believe that he’s gone.

“He created an interesting body of work throughout his career; a mixture of drama and documentary and he won’t be forgotten.”

Later works of the Derry man included the mini-series and feature film An Brontannas (The Gift) in 2014 and Penance in 2018.

An Brontannas won the Outstanding Film Award at the Boston Irish Film Festival.

Screen Ireland said it was ‘saddened’ to hear of Collins’ passing. In a statement it said: “An acclaimed filmmaker across Irish film and documentary, Tommy Collins was the writer and director of seminal Irish-language film Kings (2007), which won several awards and was submitted as Ireland’s official entry to the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

“His contribution to Irish-language cinema and television included the acclaimed mini-series and feature film An Brontannas/The Gift (2014) and Penance (2018), as well as being a prolific documentary and short filmmaker.

“The staff and board of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland offer our condolences to Tom’s family and loved ones at this sad time.”