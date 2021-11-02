Tricked-Out Tractors: BBC NI series to return with iconic Lamborghini restoration

Caption One: Fabio Lamborghini chats with Tylor Cartin during filming for Tricked-Out Tractors for BBC One Northern Ireland

Ferruccio Lamborghini was perhaps best-known for his luxury cars but his craft all started with a love for tractors — one of which has been restored by a Northern Ireland team for a new TV series.

BBC NI’s Tricked-Out Tractors sees sometimes quite ordinary farmyard vehicles transformed by master mechanic Tylor Cartin, from Claudy, Co Londonderry, restoration guru Stephen Lennon, from Loughbrickland in Co Down, and machinery specialist Darren Bailey, from Portlaoise, Co Laois.

In the first episode of the new season, which airs on Wednesday at 8.30pm, they get to work on a very rare vehicle that was one of the earliest made by the iconic Italian company.

The team is asked by the UK’s Lamborghini Club to restore a 1956 DL 25, a cherry-red tractor that at one stage was a hard-working vehicle and is now one of only 200 left in the world.

Straight away, this farmyard jewel piques the interest of the team. “What a beauty, I can’t wait to get started,” said Darren.

Ferruccio Lamborghini once said “you don’t mess with a farmer”, but the owner of this tractor is a collector rather than someone who plans to use the vehicle for work purposes. Nevertheless he wants it to be in tip-top condition.

“The only thing I ask is that you look after her and do what you need to do to make her look pristine — like she’s just rolled out of the factory,” said the owner, Petrolheadonism Club founder Ciro Ciampi. “I’m a Lamborghini man through and through,” he said. “Cut me open and I bleed Lamborghini. She is the pride and joy of my collection.”

The team has to work towards a deadline to get the tractor finished and shipped back to England in time for a big event.

Ciro explains: “We’ve got some Lamborghini family royalty coming along and I know Fabio is going to be delighted to see the finished tractor.”

Tylor assures Ciro the vehicle is in safe hands. “We’ll get on it — no problem at all,” she said.

The team then gets started on a massive clean-up job — changing the tyres, blasting the rims, repairing leaks and replacing other parts that are too far gone to salvage.

The tractor will be subject to scrutiny when Fabio, the nephew of Ferruccio Lamborghini, unveils the tractor to the watching crowd and Ciro waits to see whether the pristine condition he asked for was achieved. It’s not without a few hurdles along the way — gearing difficulties emerge when Tylor discovers they are just too difficult to change — but there’s no doubt these tractor lovers are willing to get stuck in, displaying an acute attention to detail.

During the three-part series, tractor owners will realise their dreams while getting their hands dirty to create ultimate farmyard vehicles, transforming beloved vintage tractor models, building custom, one-of-a-kind monster machines, and crafting bespoke rebuilds.

Tylor Cartin meets Fabio Lamborghini (centre) and tractor owner Ciro Ciampi

Self-described petrolheads Tylor, Stephen and Darren stretch their abilities further than ever with complicated tractor builds, ground-up restorations and cutting edge designs, all with the background pressure of finding hard-to-get parts and meeting that all-important deadline. Their tasks include restoring an American eight-wheel tractor and an eclectic 1970s paint job.

Over the course of the series, wild paint schemes are promised to go with engine upgrades. There will be a visit to a race track and the team will even head out to air and sea.

As well as the first event across the water, Darren will also set off to find some unusual parts for an agricultural vehicle, while Stephen gets stuck in at the workshop.

It promises interesting viewing for those from a farming background and vehicle fanatics alike.

The first episode of Tricked-Out Tractors is on BBC One NI on Wednesday at 8.30pm