Troubles documentary maker optimistic over NI peace but critical of ‘stupid’ Brexit impact

The Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland documentary aired on BBC to rave reviews

The award winning director behind the powerful BBC docu-series Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland has expressed optimism that peace will survive in the face of challenges.

James Bluemel, whose documentary on Syrian refugees won him a Bafta in 2017, told The Guardian he believes the region will continue to enjoy relative stability despite sporadic tension.

“There are little pockets of factions that are trying to rattle the cage again but they can’t muster the numbers," he said.

"There is a far bigger swell of people that has achieved something remarkable that very few post-conflict societies have achieved.”

The filmmaker’s latest project has been praised for providing an un-sanitised look at our troubled history 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement.

Read more PSNI probe burning of Irish tricolour and Leo Varadkar poster on Tyrone bonfire as hate crime

It has been hailed by critics for stripping away political narratives and propaganda to depict what it was really like for those who lived through our darkest days.

The five part series has picked up accolades around the world since it began airing in May.

It was the London director’s sequel to his equally acclaimed 2020 documentary Once Upon a Time in Iraq.

Bluemel has previously described how his time in Baghdad stirred his curiosity about a conflict closer to home

“You would hear these really familiar terms and sectarian attitudes," he said.

"It reminded me a lot about what I used to hear about Northern Ireland on the news when I was growing up.

"I understood the broad politics but there was a gap.

"From being in Britain, I think it felt like it was between Protestants and Catholics and had nothing to do with us.

"I didn’t know what it felt like for people to live through it.”

The success of the documentary comes at a turbulent time for the region as loyalist anger at post-Brexit trading arrangements continues to simmer.

It has provided a tense backdrop to the summer marching season ahead of its pinnacle event on the Twelfth of July.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar poster and Irish flags burned as first July 12 bonfire lit in Moygashel, Co. Tyrone

The political vacuum left by the DUP’s boycott of Stormont remains as controversial Troubles legislation offering a conditional amnesty to perpetrators is expected to come into law soon.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is listed for amendments in the House of Lords on July 18.

Despite his positive outlook and belief that the peace process will ultimately endure, Bleumel was severely critical of the impact of Brexit on the institutions here.

“It seems particularly short-sighted and frankly stupid to wreck an incredibly complex peace process over something which is an internal battle in the Tory party,” he said.

Craigyhill bonfire said to be 'largest in the world'

The filmmaker was speaking to The Guardian from a rural village in Albania where he is working on a new documentary as an executive producer.

The project is focused on people planning to make the perilous journey to the United Kingdom including a young honey maker who cannot see a future in his slowly decaying community.

“We want to show exactly why people are leaving, what sort of people are leaving, and the reception they’ll get,” Bluemel explained.