TV cash pot: NI woman scoops £250k

A Belfast woman has won a life-changing quarter of a million pounds and appeared on Good Morning Britain after entering an ITV competition.

Presenter Andi Peters was in south Belfast on Friday at the Ormeau Road eatery General Merchants, as he introduced viewers to the latest winner.

Local woman Ashleen Hanna was told about the prize initially over the phone with Peters, who said in a pre-recorded segment he was “happy to come on a little cheeky trip to Belfast” to meet her and her family.

In a post on General Merchants’ Instagram account, Peters can be seen with camera crews filming the segment as he said: “I am here in Belfast. We create winners all the time here at ITV daytime and our latest winner won £250,000. Here is the moment I told her she won.”

On Instagram General Merchants themselves wrote they were “live across the nation” for Good Morning Britain, as they gave a glimpse behind the scenes of the filming.

The ITV presenter can be seen pictured outside the café with camera crews.

Others on social media remarked at having seen the TV personality while passing the area.

He also seemingly stopped by at the restaurant for a meal on Thursday ahead of filming, after sharing a story with fans on Instagram enjoying a delicious ox cheek bao bun.