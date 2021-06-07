TV detective drama Dalgliesh brings 1970s back to life during filming in Belfast

Action: Jeremy Irvine on the Belfast set of the new TV detective series Dalgliesh. Credit: Alan Lewis/Photopress Belfast

Sporting sideburns, kipper tie and Seventies-style three-piece suit, Bertie Carvel is almost unrecognisable on the set of new detective drama Dalgliesh.

The double Olivier award-winning actor, best known for playing Suranne Jones’ unfaithful husband in TV show Doctor Foster, leads the cast in the crime series, currently filming in Belfast.

The series, which is set in the 1970s, is based on PJ James’ popular Dalgliesh Mysteries and is for Channel 4 and US streaming giant, Acorn TV.

Three of the books will feature in the latest television adaptations as two-parters and though shooting is taking place in Northern Ireland, the action is set in several locations in England.

Crews have been out and about around Belfast, with filming underway recently in the Union Street area and the Antrim Road/Cliftonville Road junction.

In these scenes, Carvel can been seen with actress Carlyss Peer, whose character appears to have been the victim of a crime. Her face is bruised and she is being tended to at an ambulance. She too is dressed in the clothes of the decade; flared jeans and fur coat.

Dalgliesh also features War Horse and Great Expectations star Jeremy Irvine, pictured by an old Ford Cortina and sporting sideburns and kipper tie.

Beginning in the mid 1970s, the series follows Inspector Adam Dalgliesh, a reserved, enigmatic detective and widower, who is still grieving his wife’s death and struggles to form new romantic attachments.

A Channel 5 synopsis said the series “follows Dalgliesh’s career to present day as he solves unusual murders and reveals buried secrets” , while each of the three murder mysteries “ will offer its own unique setting and extraordinary cast” .

The three stories which are being adapted are Shroud for a Nightingale, The Black Tower and A Taste for Death.

Filming had been due to begin in December but was postponed for a few months due to the Covid pandemic.

During the 1980s, many of PD James’ mysteries were adapted for television, starring Roy Marsden as the much-loved fictional detective. In the 2000s, Martin Shaw portrayed Dalgliesh in several one-off dramas, including The Murder Room and Death in Holy Orders. Five of the novels have been dramatised for BBC Radio Four.