TV drama planned on arrests of Loughinisland journalists

A TV drama is set to be made based on the arrests of two investigative journalists in Northern Ireland - Trevor Birney and Barry McCaffrey.

The two men had investigated the 1994 unsolved massacre of six men by loyalist paramilitaries in a pub in Loughinisland for their documentary No Stone Unturned.

Birney, owner and producer of Belfast-based production company Fine Point Films, is reported to be teaming up with British actor Tom Brittney - made famous through the TV series Grantchester and his recent WW2 film Greyhound - and his production company 'Wild Nest Pictures' to create the new drama.

It is set to follow the events of 2012 when McCaffery and Birney were working on the documentary with Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney and anonymously received unredacted police files that would help them to prove collusion between the police and the killers.

After the release of the film, however, McCaffery and Birney were unlawfully arrested for alleged theft of the files and breach of the Official Secrets Act.

Their homes and offices were raided, and computer equipment, files, phones, cameras and notebooks were all seized during an operation undertaken by detectives from Durham Constabulary, supported by PSNI officers.

In May 2019 the journalists won their challenge to the legality of warrants.

Late last year, the High Court found that authorisation for the searches had been inappropriate and that Mr Birney and Mr McCaffrey had at all times acted as investigative reporters adhering to their professional code by protecting sources.

Days later police apologised for the arrests and announced they had dropped their investigation into the pair.

Trevor Birney said that he is "very excited" to begin working alongside Tom Brittney on the upcoming drama following the events surrounding the arrests.

He explained that he and Barry first met the actor at an Amnesty International event which was campaigning against their arrests.

"Since then we have been very impressed with his passion and vision," said Mr Birney. "This is a very personal story, but we've found the right partner to tell it."