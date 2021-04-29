TV-inspired woollen dolls leave knitting fans in stitches

Former principal recreates popular characters as lockdown pastime

A woman from Londonderry who took up knitting after retiring from her teaching job has transformed some of television’s most iconic characters into woollen figures.

Anne Sands, a member of the U3A Foyle knitting group, decided to recreate the cast of Derry Girls with wool as a lockdown project.

When her daughter Sinead, who works in Glasgow, saw the crafted dolls, she asked her mum to make one of Line of Duty’s DI Steve Arnott for a friend. The anti-corruption cop, played by Scottish actor Martin Compston, took longer to knit, with his beard proving the greatest challenge.

Anne has now started on Superintendent Ted Hastings, the head of the tight-knit AC-12 team, which she hopes to have completed by this weekend’s series finale.

However, a second Northern Irish knitter, whose Line of Duty woollen figures have been causing a huge stir on social media, is proving to be as elusive as the mysterious H to track down. The creative craftswoman from Newcastle, Co Down, who goes under the name Knits on Stix, has delighted Line of Duty viewers with her knitted versions of the holy trinity — Hastings, Arnott and Fleming.

Attempts to track her down have proved futile as she remains undercover, but her detailed dolls and funny posts have had fans in stitches.

The three knitted figures are currently being auctioned off for charity and have even attracted the attention of some of the popular police drama’s cast, with Vicky McClure writing “love it” on the Knits on Stix Instagram post of her knitted Kate Fleming doll and fans asking if the one-offs were available for purchase.

Anne said she had heard of her fellow Line of Duty crafty crafter through local knitting circles but wasn’t able to provide any intel on her identity.

Ahead of the series six conclusion, Anne has acquired some new wool to start working on Fleming’s figure but doesn’t think she’ll be ready for the weekend’s big reveal.

“I’ve started on Hastings. His legs are ready and his head and body are nearly done,” she said.

“It took me a week to make Arnott. His beard was the most difficult part. I had to work from a different pattern for the beard and use different balls of wool.

“I even put a wee packet of tablets in the pocket of his waistcoat as we all know he’s addicted to painkillers for his bad back.

“But even though his beard was so awkward to do, it just wouldn’t have been Steve without it.”

Anne, the former principal of St Patrick’s in Dungiven, began knitting Aran jumpers when her granddaughter was born 10 years ago. She also toyed with Santa Claus figures, but when lockdown restrictions were introduced, she started knitting the TV characters instead.

The first batch she made was the Derry Girls main cast, including the ‘wee English fella’ and Sister Michael. When Sinead saw photographs of the knits, which Anne made from doll patterns, she asked her mum to knit Arnott for her pal Pauline, who has a crush on the Scottish actor.

“I’m a fan of Line of Duty, so I was happy to make one of Steve,” said Anne, a self-taught knitter.

“To be honest, it took me a shorter time to work on him than the Derry Girls. They were much more difficult to do.

“The tartan skirts were very intricate and then I had to work on the hairstyles and school bags. It was hard trying to get earrings for Michelle during lockdown when many of the shops were closed, but I found a bangle in the Pound Shop and was able to make them from that.

“My daughter was in the same year in Thornhill College as Lisa McGee, the writer of Derry Girls, and she loves the show, so I made them for her.

“It’s been a fun way of keeping myself occupied during lockdown. Once I’m finished Hastings, I’ll get to work on Kate Fleming next.”