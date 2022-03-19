TV news correspondent Bill Neely: ‘I felt quite comfortable in a way covering conflict… I think because of growing up in Northern Ireland’
Bill Neely returns to Belfast next week to chat about a career that’s led him to some of the world’s most conflicted areas. He talks about the precarious balance in journalism of privilege and responsibility
Aine Toner
A CV that has been shaped by world history and a four-decade career that reflected the best and worst of current events, Bill Neely’s career as a foreign correspondent is one of which many can only dream.