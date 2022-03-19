TV news correspondent Bill Neely: ‘I felt quite comfortable in a way covering conflict… I think because of growing up in Northern Ireland’

Bill Neely returns to Belfast next week to chat about a career that’s led him to some of the world’s most conflicted areas. He talks about the precarious balance in journalism of privilege and responsibility

Bill Neely in Iraq, March 2013

Aine Toner Sat 19 Mar 2022 at 08:00