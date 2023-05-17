TV producer warns NI Screen £1m cuts will hit ‘grass roots’ of industry

Queen’s University Belfast president and vice-chancellor also worries there will be fewer places to offer students

The Northman, which was filmed in NI (Picture: PA Photo/© 2022 FOCUS FEATURES LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED/Aidan Monaghan) — © Press Association Images

Tern TV is one of the independent production companies behind BBC's Sunday Morning Live

A Northern Ireland TV producer has said he’s concerned that £1m in cuts at NI Screen could hit a scheme aimed at getting new people into the industry.

The Department for the Economy (DfE) said it had nothing more to add after outlining on Monday that it was required to make £130m in cuts after receiving a reduced budget allocation.

Arm’s-length bodies which are supported by DfE, such as the universities, Tourism NI, Invest NI and NI Screen, have to decide themselves how to use the reduced funds they receive under the straitened budget.

Professor Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, warned student places would have to be reduced to make up for its falling budget.

Funding for further education colleges is being cut by around £9m, while economic development agency Invest NI has to make do with 15% less.

And, according to BBC News NI, it’s understood that subsidies for university places for NI students will be cut by around 8%, or £14m.

Tourism NI faces cuts of a third to its spending power but said it had no detail on where programmes would be cut.

Brendan Hughes, head of Tern TV in Belfast, said industry development body NI Screen was “hugely supportive” of the independent screen industry.

It’s famed for funding massive screen productions that have been made here, such as TV series Game Of Thrones and movie The Northman, and funded the Oscar-winning live-action short film An Irish Goodbye.

But Mr Hughes said it also gave important lower-profile support, such as Aim High, an entry-level scheme for wannabe TV producers.

NI Screen also said it did not have any further detail but would be working with the department to ensure that its strategy continues to be delivered.

Mr Hughes said: “I am concerned about cuts because NI Screen is hugely supportive of the independent sector here.

“As well as providing incentives for companies to come in from abroad, it’s also got training schemes for things like Aim High, whereby people are given opportunities to work in independent companies. It’ll be a shame if a lot of that disappeared. So I think that NI Screen gets a lot of credit and a lot of kudos for the big-money productions, because they bring in huge amounts of money and they do the economy the power of good.

“What isn’t shouted from the streets is what NI Screen does from the bottom end. It does quite a lot for the smaller production companies and the bigger ones, like mine. NI Screen gives a lot of production support, a lot of development support and a lot of just moral support, apart from anything else.

“In schemes like Aim High, the work NI Screen does is invaluable in bringing in new people to the industry.

“I would argue it doesn’t have enough money to start with and cutting £1m is just shocking.”

Tern TV, which makes factual programming, including BBC weekend show Sunday Morning Live, has taken on trainees through Aim High.

“It’s been a fantastic scheme,” said Mr Hughes.

An upcoming series, Tiny Islands, which Tern TV is making for Channel 4, is 25% funded by NI Screen, he added.

Meanwhile, Professor Greer warned that planned cuts to the higher education budget “would have a fundamental and dangerous impact on the Northern Ireland economy” and could inflict long-lasting damage .

He said: “The higher education sector in Northern Ireland has had a 40% cut in funding since 2011, while other regions and jurisdictions have had significant investment. This approach is unfair to both students and staff, many of whom are currently taking industrial action for better pay and conditions.

“If implemented, the budget reductions will leave Queen’s with no option but to reduce the number of places that we can offer, as that is the only way we can absorb cuts, unless the government can come up with a sustainable funding approach. The sector is willing to work in partnership to find solutions, but discussions on how to agree a new approach need to start now.”