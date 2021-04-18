TV's Dick Strawbridge and wife Angel deny claims of bullying on hit C4 show Escape To The Chateau

Television star Dick Strawbridge and his wife Angel have denied accusations of bullying and aggressive behavour on the production of their Channel 4 show Escape To The Chateau.

Current staff have also said they do not recognise the behaviour reported.

Mr Strawbridge, from Ballyclare, and his wife have become stars after moving to France to renovate an historic building.

The programme, now in its seventh series, was Channel's 4 biggest last year, being sold to more than 40 countries.

It follows the couple as they undertake the purchase, renovation and restoration of the 19th century estate in Martigné-sur-Mayenne.

The Times reported over the weekend the portrayal of rural bliss was a far cry from reality, with sources involved in filming the first four series alleging the pair's behaviour made it an "anxiety-inducing ordeal".

It's claimed Mr Strawbridge (61) once told a producer to "f*** off" after getting annoyed, told another he would throw him out a window, and pushed one of the crew around a room.

It's reported one producer lasted four days on the show.

A former crew member claimed: "I haven't experienced anything as pernicious and spiteful as Dick and Angel and working with them took a very heavy toll on staff.

"It was almost like being in an abusive relationship, waiting for what small thing one of them would blow up at and turn into a massive deal."

The first four series were made by Spark Media, an independent production company. Since then the show has been produced by two other companies.

Staff working on more recent episodes said they did not recognise the conduct which has been alleged.

On one occasion it is claimed Mr Strawbridge pushed a crew member of the spin-off show Escape To The Chateau DIY repeatedly around a room.

However, a representative for the couple said of the incident: "Dick Strawbridge is over 60 and under 6ft. The production team member was 20 years younger than my client and four inches taller.

"He had offensively tried to bully Angel Strawbridge into making fun of the fact that a couple on ETTC DIY were gay."

The person has denied this.

Staff at the time also allege turnover was extremely high because of the "toxic" work environment.

Dick and Angel with kids Arthur and Dorothy on the staircase of their chateau

One source said: "You would normally expect to have two producer-directors on a show like this at any one time. We had six, of which three left early, all in heated rows."

Another said: "Staff were cherry-picked to work there. People were interviewed to make sure they were robust enough to withstand them.

"Conversations among staff at the time were constantly 'imagine if the public knew what they were really like', but you're all too frightened to do anything about it.

"They could be sweet and lovely, but you were constantly waiting for one or both of them to flip."

Representatives for the couple claim fundamental differences between the initial production company and Mr Strawbridge and his wife "inevitably created tensions at the chateau", and denied that the couple are or were aggressive or bullying.

They said the historical allegations followed disagreements with the company that handled the early seasons over how the couple should be portrayed.

They also denied turnover was high, adding that production team members who had worked with the couple for years "think working with our clients at the chateau is a lovely experience".

Channel 4 said: "Channel 4 does not tolerate bullying or abusive behaviour in any of its productions.

"We were not aware of any of the alleged behaviour by Dick and Angel as described in these claims...

"We were aware of a breakdown in the relationship between Dick, Angel and the original production company behind Escape To The Chateau and we worked with all parties to find a resolution, which was finalised last year when Two Rivers Media and Chateau TV began producing the programme.

"We have been assured that there have been no issues raised since and we continue to work with all parties."