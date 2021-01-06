Tyrone dog groomer Thomas to wow celeb judges in new BBC TV show

Cookstown dog groomer out to wow celeb judges with his canine 'transfurmations'

A Co Tyrone dog groomer taking part in a new primetime BBC show has spoken of how his business has thrived during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thomas McDonald (35), owner and head tutor at the Wizard of Dogs salon in Cookstown, is a contestant in the first episode of Pooch Perfect.

The programme, hosted by Sheridan Smith, airs on BBC One at 8pm on Thursday evening.

Filmed in Manchester in August, it sees top dog groomers go head to head to wow celebrity guest judges with their "transfurmations".

Now, with his wife Michaela (33), he juggles a growing business with looking after five children, seven dogs, three cats and a horse.

"It was a great experience and something I was very glad to be part of," he said of the BBC series.

"I've been a dog groomer now for 12 years since the last recession.

"I was actually a joiner by trade but whenever the recession hit in 2008 I actually couldn't afford to get my dogs groomed.

"So that's how my new career started, just in the garage of my house."

Thomas said demands for his services are higher than ever, with dog grooming able to continue through the various lockdowns.

"I have a private premises on the Main Street in Cookstown but you still have to keep the restrictions in place," he explained.

"In Northern Ireland dog grooming is very competitive, but it's also very close-knit and everyone knows each other.

"We're all friends and communicate, but we obviously still have that competitive streak - not really in the business, but more in a fun way, really."

According to Thomas, fashion trends apply just as much for dog groomers as might be expected in hair salons.

He added: "When you stop learning, you shouldn't be at it. You have to keep up with the trends.

"When I first started doing it, it was more with pedigree breeds, and at the minute now cross breeds are very popular. That's where the trends have moved."

He said the key to success has been building longstanding relationships with clients.

"There's a couple that have been coming to me since I started grooming," he said.

"They were saying to me before Christmas that the relationship between their dog and a groomer is vital.

"Because if you're taking your dog to different groomers all the time, you haven't got that bond."

He said pitting his skills against other top professionals had been "nerve-racking".

He added: "I really did enjoy it. It was a great experience and something that I'll never forget."

Asked how he manages to maintain such a busy household, he said: "Behind every man is a good woman - she's the rock that holds everything together."

Thomas with wife Michaela and children Charlie, Callen, Kerry, Mathew and Daniel

Thomas said that his ambitions are to keep growing his business and progress his teaching.

"I teach level three dog grooming at the minute, which is commercial grooming," he said.

"I'm moving on now to teach level four, which is more trying to get things more to a breed standard."

The eight-part series will feature 10 pairs of professional dog groomers taking part in a series of themed challenges to create epic transformations for the chance to be named the UK's top dog stylist.

Each week the teams will reveal their creations on 'The Dogwalk', where judges and owners will see their pooches transformed from "scruffy to fluffy" for the first time.

It is hosted by award-winning actress Smith, who has six dogs of her own. She said sharing a set full of four-legged friends was a dream job.

She added: "To combine my love of dogs with a brand new job presenting for the BBC was a match made in heaven. Everyone who knows me will understand that animals, and especially dogs, are very special to me."