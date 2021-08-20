Tyrone GAA player Oisin one of seven sexiest on Tinder's Swipe Island

A 19-year-old Gaelic player from Northern Ireland is among the seven sexiest singletons turning heads on Tinder’s Swipe Island, according to a new survey by the leading dating app.

The Belfast-based university student and lifeguard, whose name is Oisin, has been proving popular on Tinder’s exclusive virtual paradise, where anyone can ‘crack on’, including many former Love Islanders.

A diverse mix of genders, sexual orientations, backgrounds, interests and professions feature in the top swathe of successful Swipe Islanders, based on a combination of swipe activity, matches and conversations.

Swipe Island launched at the start of the summer as an event experience, with singletons and fans of the show transported to their own virtual ‘Casa Amor’ — without any of the drama of the real villa.

Since its launch, new data reveals that Tinder members who joined the in-app experience saw a 75% increase in matches and received nearly double the number of messages.

Oisin emerged as one of the most popular guys. He said his ideal woman was sporty, shared his passion for working out and was willing to cheer him on from the sidelines or even kick the ball with him.

But he said his biggest turn-off was arrogance and that he liked girls who were ‘modest and down-to-earth’.

Offering advice on how to get noticed on Tinder, Oisin said: “My top tip would be to open the conversation with a GIF or your best joke, to kick things off on the right foot.

“I also reckon that showing off your hobbies and interests in your photos gives your match something to chat with you about and know straight away if you’ll have things in common.”

The student revealed that his favourite girl in this year’s series of Love Island is Millie Court, who is coupled up with Welsh man Liam Reardon.

Oisin said he singled her out because as well as being ‘fit’ and having a good sense of humour, she was ‘real and genuine’.

To coincide with the final of Love Island, singletons are being invited to head over to Swipe Island for their chance to bag a date with one of the successful seven Tinder members.

The final Swipe Island will be live in the Tinder app on Monday, August 23, from 8-10pm.