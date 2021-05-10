US school drills for mass shooting helped seal UK return: Cat Deeley

Concern: Paddy Kielty and Cat Deeley feared for their two children Milo and James. Credit: Ben A. Pruchnie

The realities of sending their children to a school with procedures in place to deal with mass shooting incidents helped convince comic Patrick Kielty and his television presenter wife Cat Deeley to return home after 14 years living in LA.

Paddy and son Milo (5) were also caught up in a shooting scare at a shopping mall that also gave them cause for thought of heading back across the Atlantic.

Patrick and son Milo were ordered to take cover by police who swarmed the Westfield Century City Mall after the gunman set fire to books and pointed his weapon at a store employee.

“I found it really scary,” Cat told the Sunday Telegraph’s Stella magazine, adding that the fear of mass shootings more generally, including practice drills in schools, played a part in the family’s return to London.

“As we started looking at schools, there was clearly a procedure that happens, almost like us doing fire-alarm drills here.

"It wasn’t the main reason, but it played a part,” she said.

No shots were fired during the March 2019 scare at the mall, which led to a man being arrested and charged with arson and assault.

Cat said they made the decision to return in 2019, relocating to London early in 2020 just before the pandemic began to spread across the world and ahead of the first lockdown.

The couple, married for eight years, also wanted their two young sons, Milo and three-year-old James, growing up closer to family.

“The original idea was that the kids could go to school here and see their grandparents more,” said Cat, who enjoyed critical acclaim, including five Emmy nominations, hosting Fox’s hit entertainment show So You Think You Can Dance for 15 seasons.

“We wanted them to know their cousins and you only have that chance once,” said Cat.

"I thought, ‘It’s easy, we can fly back to LA for summers,’ as that’s when the dance show records.

“I’d got to a point of thinking: ‘What else do I really need?’ There’s nothing we don’t have and these are going to be the things they really remember.”

Since returning, Cat has stood in for Lorraine Kelly on her breakfast show, and taken over from Graham Norton on Radio 2.

“I’d been approached about covering for Lorraine before, but I had never been able to,” she said. “I was nervous, only because Lorraine is so brilliant and I’ve known her for years.

“She makes it look easy and it’s not.”

Dundrum, Co Down, native Patrick has also been busy, featuring on BBC’s The One Show and filming a feature set not far from his childhood home.

He recently finishing filming Ballywalter, a comedy drama also featuring Seana Kerslake with a script by Belfast writer Stacey Gregg. According to reports, the film centres on the relationship between a university drop-out making a living as an unlicensed taxi driver and a stand-up comedian dealing with the recent break up of his marriage.

In the interview, Cat revealed the move was not without its challenges, particularly as it happened on the cusp of a global pandemic.

“We’d got two cars, two kids, a dog, a house in Beverly Hills and a rental beach house in Malibu,” she said.

“We decided on October 31, 2019 that we needed to be moved by January 2020, so that Milo could start school.”

But she knew the time was right to leave LA and does not regret the decision, though more than a year on, most of the furniture, art, clothes and her children’s toys are still in storage.

“Logistically, it’s been a nightmare,” she confirmed

The family camped in Cat’s brother’s flat for three weeks before finding their own rental property.

Living with Kielty during lockdown has been a little difficult at times, she admitted.

“Sometimes we’ve driven each other mad,” she said.

Cat added: “We’ve been trying to home school, or teaching the kids to bike ride and trying to do jobs, but those jobs have changed so much and we’re on Zoom meetings. I don’t think anybody has had it easy.”

On the planned move and onset on the pandemic, Cat said: “We thought we’d done so well. We managed to sell the LA house, and we started school [in England, in January 2020].

“Then I went back to LA to shoot a new quiz show for Disney. It was supposed to be for three weeks.

"We shot five of 29 episodes before it looked like the UK was locking down. I thought, ‘This is horrendous, I’m going to have to say I’ve got to go back’.”

Disney halted production, and Cat made it to London before the March lockdown and is waiting for word on when filming will resume.