UTV newsreader Rose Neill becomes grandmother for first time

UTV Newsreader Rose Neill and new grandson Magnus. Pic by UTV.

Popular TV news anchor Rose Neill is overjoyed after becoming a grandmother for the first time.

The UTV News presenter’s employer shared a picture on its social media channel on Good Friday.

“Congratulations to our Rose, who has become a grandmother for the first time," they tweeted.

“Her son Henry and wife Sarah, who live in London, have welcomed beautiful baby boy Magnus.

"Rose said she is ‘overwhelmed with joy’.”

Ms Neill, who returned to work for the regional broadcaster following her shock exit from the BBC in 2006, has another grown up son Roger.

The Co Down woman has previously spoken about the pride she takes in the fact that her sons enjoy a superb social life in their successful careers just like she does.

It was a key part of her own upbringing in Bangor where – as the daughter of a prosperous local shipping and coal importing company owner – she enjoyed a privileged childhood.

In 2016, Ms Neill’s colleagues at UTV comforted her following the death of her mother Doreen Neill-Johnston.

Around 200 mourners gathered in Kilmood Parish Church to pay their respects to the 85-year-old who died following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

At the time Ms Neill’s husband Ivan Wilson said she shared an incredible close bond with her mother.