UTV opens archive to mark 60 years on air

Footage now digitised and available for public to view

UTV is celebrating 60 years on air today by sharing new interviews and classic footage from its extensive archive.

The station began transmitting across Northern Ireland at 4.45pm on October 31, 1959, making it the first commercial television broadcaster in Ireland.

Eamonn Holmes

Current and former staff members have now shared their memories of what makes the station so special as part of a joint project with the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI), Northern Ireland Screen's Digital Film Archive and ITV.

Through six decades of original programme making, the diverse range of genres cover extensive local news and current affairs, entertainment and children's television.

Former presenter Jacqui Berkeley is among those looking back on archive footage from her long career at UTV.

"The UTV archive is a chronicle of our times. This is the story of where we were, who we are," she said.

Davy Donaghy, a former Kelly Show producer, also shares stories from behind-the-scenes of the chat show.

Gerry Kelly and Julian Simmons

Andrew Crockart started as a studio manager in the early 1960s and recalls how a pub on the Ormeau Road across from UTV's base in Havelock House became an important breeding ground for programme ideas.

UTV's library manager Pauline Russell said the archive remains sought-after by film and programme-makers from all over the world.

She said the most requested clips are still "unfortunately, of The Troubles" with footage of DeLoreans and a young Rory McIlroy also in high demand.

It is hoped more memorable clips will be unearthed from uncatalogued material through the project.

Pauline said she was stunned to come across footage of her own grandfather leaving work in the background of a news broadcast.

Other finds included footage of a 16-year-old George Best.

Gloria Hunniford

She added that she was particularly delighted that interviews with First World War veterans, produced in 1966 to mark 50 years since the Battle of the Somme, have now been digitised and preserved for the future.

Terry Brennan, UTV head of news and programmes, said: "The importance of this valuable archive cannot be underestimated, and the addition of interviews from those long-serving employees give an insight to life in UTV at the time programmes were being made. It's a lovely way to mark our 60th birthday."

Francis Jones, NI Screen's heritage and archive manager, said: "It's an exciting project, not least because the more we digitise, the more amazing footage we discover. The interviews with former and current UTV staff have not only provided valuable context to this footage but have also allowed us to better understand the working life of the station."

PRONI director Michael Willis said the UTV archive was one of the most significant additions to the collection in years.

"Preserving the archive and providing context to it is paramount to protect our diverse culture and to enable future generations to see how events large and small have helped shape who we are today," he said.

The public can access the digitised content by visiting www.digitalfilmarchive.net.

Frank Mitchell

Rose Neill and Paul Clark on UTV