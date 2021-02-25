Victims of blood scandal tell of crusade for truth on UTV show

Local survivors and loved ones of those affected by the contaminated blood scandal are speaking out in their search for answers.

At least 2,400 people died in the UK after being treated with infected blood products during transfusions and other treatments in the 1970s and 1980s.

UTV's current affairs programme Up Close tonight interviews people who are still seeking the truth after 30 years.

Patients, families, lawyers, medical experts, campaigners and Health Minister Robin Swann discuss the scandal.

In 2017 the Infected Blood Inquiry was ordered in London after massive pressure from patients, families and politicians, but it is not expected to be completed until 2023.

Up Close's Gareth Wilkinson spoke to Linda Edgerton, who lost her son Russell.

In the late Seventies a new product called Factor VIII was developed that could be administered at home to treat haemophilia. Treatments up until then involved lengthy stays in hospital.

However, Russell contracted HIV in 1985 aged just 18 after Factor VIII treatment for his haemophilia.

"It seemed very unreal and it seemed very far away, something that was happening in America and we really didn't expect it to catch up with us," said Linda.

"If he hadn't been infected he could have lived a fairly normal life."

Paul Kirkpatrick and his older brother Desmond both suffered from the most severe form of haemophilia. As children in the Sixties, their lives revolved around hospital treatment - but Factor VIII changed that.

However, Paul was to later find out that his liver had been badly affected.

"The medical due diligence wasn't what it should have been in those days," he said.

Desmond died from hepatitis C in 2014 aged 51. Paul hopes the inquiry will provide answers over what happened.

He told Up Close: "In any form of life there should be justice. People have lost their children, their brothers, the main partners in their life, their best friends in life."

As demand for Factor VIII outstripped supply in the UK doctors started importing it from the US. But it was later discovered the blood used in the treatment had been donated by prisoners, drug users and sex workers.

The programme reveals there were concerns about American blood products as far back as the 1940s, while concerns were raised again in the 1960s. By the 1970s the UK was advised by a leading academic that American blood used in Factor VIII was "extraordinarily hazardous".

However, it continued to be made and distributed to patients, despite the risks.

Infected patients and their families are entitled to financial support under a UK-wide scheme introduced to coincide with the inquiry.

Patients here had been receiving up to £14,000 less than those in England, Scotland and Wales, but last August Mr Swann brought payments into line with Britain.

"Hopefully the inquiry will make a move that it is standardised and everybody receives the same recognition for the hurt that was done," said the Health Minister.

