Video: Ciarán Hinds has his name mispronounced during this year's Oscar nominations

There was a bit of trouble with the pronunciation of Ciarán Hinds’ name during this year’s online announcement of the full list of Oscar nominees.

The award-winning actor has been nominated in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the Kenneth Branagh film ‘Belfast' which received seven nominations in total.

American actor Tracee Ellis Ross was announcing the nominees alongside Leslie Jordan when she mispronounced Hinds’ name via global livestream.

“And now here are the nominees for performance by an actor in a supporting role; Ciarán Hinds in Belfast,” she said, instead pronouncing the actor’s name as “koreen”.

The 94th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 27 live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film has been nominated for best picture, best director, best original screenplay, best original song, best sound, best supporting actor for Ciaran Hinds and best supporting actress for Judi Dench.

Belfast also received seven nominations at the 79th Golden Globes where it won best screenplay, and six nominations at the Baftas.