Video: Eamonn Holmes holds back the tears recalling father’s support, how he wanted to punch Anne Robinson for ‘bad dad’ jibe and told Sky News he wouldn’t die for them

Eamonn Holmes struggled to contain his emotions recounting how his father was determined to support his son – even though his broadcasting earnings eclipsed those of his carpet-fitter dad.

During an emotional interview with Joe Duffy on RTE’s The Meaning of Life, Eamonn twice holds back tears as he talks about his dad and his beloved brothers.

He said his father was always there for him with a big hug and he would always ask if he needed money.

"And I was on Ulster Television and earning £12,000 a year, he wasn’t earning £12,000 a year or anywhere near it,” he said.

"And my mum said to me one day, ‘let him give you some money’

"I did, and I was like ‘yeah dad’ and he gave me 20 quid.”

He also revealed how he once told Anne Robinson he’d punch her if she was a man for calling him a bad dad.

But he forgave the Countdown host for her remarks after she apologised.

The TV presenter says the comment hit home because he’d learned to be a good father from his own dad Leonard, who died suddenly from a heart attack 30 years ago.

He opens up to radio presenter Joe about the trials of growing up in north Belfast during the Troubles, the sanctity he found in St Malachy’s College where the interview was recorded, and how mum Josie regards her star son as just one of her boys.

The This Morning host reveals he caught up with Anne Robinson in a Belfast airport departure lounge after she’d labelled him a bad father.

Eamonn Holmes with his family, Eamonn, mum Josie and his four kids (l-r), Declan, Jack, Niall and Rebecca

When Eamonn worked in London and his family lived in Northern Ireland he flew home for school sports days or waited for the last flight out of Belfast so he could be at home to tuck his children into bed. The TV legend has three children with his first wife Gabrielle, and a son with wife and co-host Ruth Langsford.

“I’m a good father. No matter how old my children are — they’re 32, 30, 28 and 18 — I check in with them. I do my best,” he says.

He was hurt and angry at the remarks from the former Weakest Link host and shared his feelings the next time he saw her, when they were the only two people in the departure lounge.

“I walked over to her and I simply said, ‘if you were a bloke, I would knock your f*****g head off. I just want you to know that.

“Subsequently Anne Robinson asked me to sit beside her on the plane and I thought twice about it and I sat down beside her, and we had a very enlightening conversation, a reasonably sensible conversation, and she apologised.

“What can you do when someone apologises? You are left with a choice do you forgive or don’t forgive, and I decided to forgive her.”

Eamonn Holmes: TV presenter, with ex- wife Gabrielle

The former Sky presenter also shares his pride in his father’s skills as a master carpet fitter, and his physical affection for his five sons.

“He hugged us and kissed us. He said ‘you are never too old to kiss your daddy’.

“I always remember when he kissed us and feeling the stubble on his face, and when he was in his coffin, I remember that was the last thing I did was touch his face.”

Eamonn grew up in an interface area on the Cliftonville Road where his St Malachy’s uniform identified him as a Catholic.

He recalls then principal Rev Patrick Walsh handing him a detention when his bus was hijacked and set on fire but respected his attempts to keep the conflict outside the school gates, while the school was a “tranquil oasis of learning”.

But things were very different on the streets and he took part in after-school clubs to avoid gangs who were waiting to jump pupils getting off the bus, and carried a geometry set divider in case he was attacked.

“For seven years of my life I went home with a divider in my hand,” he says.

“Would I have used that? Yes, I would have used that in sheer defence. You had to survive.”

Eamonn Holmes

After a stint in Primark as a trainee manager, he landed his first job as a farming reporter in UTV and vowed he’d work to be the best in the business.

“In tribute to my dad, and having experienced what real work was like, I thought I’m going to do this so well and I’m going to be so competitive about this that I have no interest in going back to reality and that pushed me and forced me on.”

And when Sky News suggested he should go on a hostile environment course to deal with dangerous conditions in the field he drew on his experience in Northern Ireland.

“I said, ‘do you see these shoes? They are shiny. They are made for shiny floors. They are made for studios. I have been in Belfast and I have done what I need to do. I don’t want to do it again. You are not paying me enough to die for Sky News,’” says Eamonn.